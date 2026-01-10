I Cut Off My Son for Not Wanting Kids—He Made Me Regret Every Word

Not the name change, but they’ve gone low-contact with me. One straight-up told me, “We’re not incubators for your approval.” Now, family gatherings are awkward or nonexistent. My wife barely talks to me. I keep thinking I was just setting boundaries, but now I’m wondering if I crossed into unforgivable territory. I didn’t think saying “no grandkids, no financial support” would end with my son erasing himself from the family entirely.

So, Bright Side, did I push too hard, or did my son go nuclear for no reason? What do I even do now?



Thanks,

K.