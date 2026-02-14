My Daughter Plans to Marry a Janitor, I Want to Stop Her Before It’s Too Late

Hello Bright Side,

Throwaway, because I don’t want this blowing up in my face. My daughter is in her late 20s and recently got engaged. Her fiancé seems like a nice enough guy. Polite, helpful, clearly cares about her. No red flags personality-wise.

Here’s the issue: he works as a janitor. I know how that sounds already, so please hear me out before grabbing the pitchforks. I grew up dirt poor. Stability mattered a lot to me.