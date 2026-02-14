How to ruin your relationship with your daughter and future son in law in one easy lesson! Open mouth and swallow foot.
My Daughter Plans to Marry a Janitor, I Want to Stop Her Before It’s Too Late
Janine’s story:
Hello Bright Side,
Throwaway, because I don’t want this blowing up in my face. My daughter is in her late 20s and recently got engaged. Her fiancé seems like a nice enough guy. Polite, helpful, clearly cares about her. No red flags personality-wise.
Here’s the issue: he works as a janitor. I know how that sounds already, so please hear me out before grabbing the pitchforks. I grew up dirt poor. Stability mattered a lot to me.
I worked very hard my whole life working in a school kitchen. It wasn’t glamorous, but it paid the bills and gave my kids food and a roof. I wanted more for my daughter.
When she told me what her fiancé does, I said (probably too bluntly) that she should think about marrying someone with a “real career” and long-term prospects. I wasn’t trying to insult him as a person. I was thinking about healthcare, retirement, kids, all the boring parent stuff.
She completely lost it. Told me I was classist, judgmental, and that I had no right to look down on honest work. We’ve been tense ever since.
Fast forward to last week. They stayed over at my place for the night after family dinner. I couldn’t sleep and ended up overhearing them talking in the guest room.
And then I heard this: “Your mom worked in a school kitchen her whole life and thinks my work isn’t respectable?” I swear my stomach dropped through the floor. It sounded hurt. Confused. And yeah, kinda fair.
Now I’m sitting here spiraling. I feel defensive because I know how hard manual jobs are. I’ve lived it. But I also feel embarrassed because maybe I was projecting my own fears and regrets onto her relationship.
My husband says I should apologize and move on. Part of me agrees. Another part of me still worries I’m watching my daughter sign up for a harder life.
So, Bright Side, was I out of line, or was I just being a concerned parent who said it badly? Should I apologize to them both, or stand my ground?
Best,
Janine
Thank you for sharing your story with us, Janine! Hopefully something here helps you see the situation from a slightly different angle or gives you a next step that feels doable.
- You’re not wrong for worrying — Listen, being worried about your kid’s future doesn’t make you a villain. That’s literally the job description of being a parent. But concern and judgment can sound real similar when they come out sideways.
If you want any chance of being heard, start by owning the delivery. A simple “I handled that badly” goes way further than doubling down on the point you were trying to make.
- Apologizing doesn’t mean you lose — We know apologizing to your kid feels backwards, like you’re giving up authority or something. You’re not. You’re modeling how adults repair damage.
You can say, “I’m sorry for disrespecting your work. That wasn’t fair,” without suddenly endorsing every life choice she makes. Two things can be true at once.
- Your daughter is building her life, not repaying yours — This one’s hard, but important. She doesn’t owe it to you to choose a partner that validates your sacrifices. She owes it to herself to choose someone she can actually live with, fight with, grow with.
Supporting that doesn’t erase what you went through, it just means her life gets to be different.
Situations like these also open the door to growth, empathy, and stronger family bonds. With honest reflection and open conversations, misunderstandings can turn into moments of deeper connection and mutual respect.
