10 Stepparent Success Moments That Inspire Us to Believe in Happiness And Kindness

I loved my grandma more than I ever loved my stepmother, Lisa. Lisa was cold; she missed every graduation and award ceremony I ever had. During a fight, Lisa snapped, “You and your grandma are getting on my nerves! No wonder your mom died so soon.”

When my grandma passed away, I felt truly alone. I was devastated, but soon I realized it was Lisa’s fault that I had misjudged my dad’s role.

While going through my grandma’s old letters, I found out Lisa had been secretly paying for my college prep and my grandma’s specialized medical care for years out of her own inheritance, all while letting my dad take the credit so I wouldn’t feel “beholden” to a stepmom I didn’t like.

She wasn’t avoiding my events because she didn’t care; she was working double shifts to fund my future. When I confronted her, she just hugged me and said, “I didn’t need you to love me, I just needed you to succeed.” We’ve been incredibly close ever since. Lisa, love you.