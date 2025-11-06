I Passed 4 Tests for a Job, Got Ghosted by HR — They Used My Project, I Got Revenge

Hi Bright Side,

So, I applied for this job that looked perfect — good pay, solid team, growth potential.

The first interview went great. Smooth conversation, good vibes.

Then came the “tests.”

Not one. Not two.

Tests with four separate projects.

I’m talking full-scale work — strategy decks, competitor breakdowns, even a full campaign proposal. Real stuff they could actually use.

Each time, they said the same thing: “You’re our strongest candidate so far.” So I pushed through. I skipped weekends, stayed up late, and poured everything into those tasks. Five rounds later, I was exhausted but hopeful. Then HR called:

“It’s between you and another candidate. We’ll let you know next week.”

A week passed. Then two. Nothing. Finally, I get an email — not a rejection, not an offer. Just this:

“We’ve decided to postpone hiring for this position.”

Okay, fine. I moved on. Fast forward three months. I’m scrolling LinkedIn one night and see a post from that same company:

“Excited to announce our new campaign launch!”

The graphics, the copy, the entire concept... was mine.

Word for word. Slide for slide. They literally took my unpaid test work and ran it.

I commented one line under the post:

“Looks familiar 😉”

A day later, the post vanished. But I took before screenshots, turned it into a post titled:

“That time, a company used my unpaid interview project as their campaign.”

It blew up overnight. Thousands of likes, DMs, and one comment from another company:

“We’d love to hire someone with that kind of creativity — and integrity.”

Two weeks later, I signed a new contract — higher pay, just an interview and one “test.”

The best part?

The stolen campaign quietly disappeared.

But the story stayed up — right next to my new job announcement.

Sincerely,

E.