I Refused to Host Christmas for My Family — My Sister Took It Personally

Hey Bright Side,

My name is Julia, I’m 41, and last Christmas I practically broke my back hosting a huge dinner for 20 people. I did everything: the shopping, the cleaning, the cooking, the setup, the last-minute emergencies. My sister, Anna, showed up late with a store-bought cake that still had the price tag on it and spent most of the night scrolling on her phone. She didn’t lift a single finger.

Yesterday she dropped a message in our family group chat, casually announcing that I’d be hosting Christmas again this year (WITHOUT EVEN ASKING). Literally: “Can’t wait for Christmas at Julia’s again! She always does such a great job.”

I replied politely that I wouldn’t be hosting this time. Before I even put my phone down, she exploded. “How are you refusing when you have the biggest house and no children? I’m juggling a full-time job and two kids. You’re the only one who can keep the tradition going!”

The entitlement in her tone made my skin crawl. I work full-time too. I have responsibilities, bills, stress; just because I don’t have kids doesn’t mean I’m some sort of default family servant.

She kept ranting in the chat, accusing me of being selfish, of “ruining Christmas,” even of “abandoning family traditions.” Meanwhile, the relatives just... watched. No one defended me. Not even our mother. I shut off my phone and sat there wondering if I was wrong for finally putting my foot down. I’m tired of being expected to do everything just because it’s convenient for everyone else.

Did I really do something terrible by saying no?

— Julia