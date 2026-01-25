I Refused to Let My Boss Track My Every Move—I Don’t Need an “Ankle Monitor”

Hi, Bright Side,

I work in an open-plan office. Recently, management introduced new smart “ID badges” and demanded that we wear them at all times to “improve collaboration.” In reality, the badges track where we spend our time throughout the day.

“I don’t need an office ankle monitor,” I snapped. “A healthy workplace runs on trust, not control.”

The next day, HR made it mandatory anyway. I smiled, thanked them, and complied.

The badges log everything: every step, every break, every minute away from our desks. Spend too long in the wrong area and your name gets flagged for a “check-in.” Suddenly, even grabbing a coffee feels like a calculated decision.

So I did what any motivated employee would do. I learned the system. But what they didn’t know is that now I understand exactly what it measures and what it doesn’t.

The badge tracks location, not effort. Presence, not purpose. Conference rooms count as “high-collaboration zones,” even when they’re empty.

So now my badge spends long, productive afternoons resting on a table in a booked room, while I step outside to think, plan, or simply breathe. When I need focus, I leave it at my desk and work elsewhere. When I want to help a coworker without being tracked, I just don’t take it with me. According to the dashboard, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, doing exactly what they want.

And here’s the strangest part: my performance reviews haven’t changed. My metrics look great. The system loves me. But something else has changed...

I used to stay late because I cared. I used to share ideas freely because I felt trusted. Now I give the company exactly what it measures and nothing more.

When a workplace starts tracking your steps, it stops seeing you as a person. And once trust is replaced with surveillance, something vital between us breaks, and I don’t think it can be repaired... I still show up... I just don’t show up with my heart anymore.

—Claire