My Friends Mocked My Vegan Diet On Vacation, but I Got My Revenge

Dear Bright Side,

My girlfriends and I have been planning a trip together for a long time. We’ve all just been so busy with work, so when we finally put the plan into action, I was really excited.

We organized a weekend trip to a lodge, but when I asked about the food, my friends told me the menu was entirely meat-based. I reminded them that I’m vegan and said I wouldn’t be able to eat anything there. They laughed and told me I was being dramatic. “Just eat the sides,” they said, like it was no big deal.

I didn’t push back. I smiled and stayed quiet, even though it bothered me.