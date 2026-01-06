Because they AREN'T VEGANS, YOU have to starve? NOPE. They didn't include you in the planning, so you returned the favor. THEY ARE NOT FRIENDS. MOVE ON. If they really want you as a part of the group, they will try to learn about what being A VEGAN entails, WITHOUT trying to make you feel bad.
My Friends Mocked My Vegan Diet On Vacation, but I Got My Revenge
Sometimes, the people closest to us don’t realize how their choices make us feel until we stop going along with them. That’s what happened to one of our Bright Side readers, Kaylee (27, F). Here’s her story.
A girl’s trip that forgot about me.
Dear Bright Side,
My girlfriends and I have been planning a trip together for a long time. We’ve all just been so busy with work, so when we finally put the plan into action, I was really excited.
We organized a weekend trip to a lodge, but when I asked about the food, my friends told me the menu was entirely meat-based. I reminded them that I’m vegan and said I wouldn’t be able to eat anything there. They laughed and told me I was being dramatic. “Just eat the sides,” they said, like it was no big deal.
I didn’t push back. I smiled and stayed quiet, even though it bothered me.
I planned my own revenge trip.
A week before the trip, I decided not to go. I booked myself a spa weekend instead, same dates, same cost, somewhere I knew I’d actually enjoy.
I didn’t announce it or explain myself. I just shared a few photos once I was there. That’s when things changed.
I was accused of being petty.
One of my friends called me and said I was being petty. She told me I could’ve just come along and not made a big deal out of it. I replied that I could have gone, but I didn’t want to spend $400 eating side dishes while everyone else enjoyed full meals.
The conversation ended awkwardly, and after that, the group went quiet.
The resentment keeps building.
Now that the weekend is over, and we’re all back home, the girls aren’t really talking to me. I keep wondering if I should’ve explained myself better instead of staying silent and making a different plan.
I didn’t want to cause tension or make anyone feel judged. I just wanted to enjoy my time, too. But now I’m left questioning whether standing up for myself came across as selfish.
So was I wrong for choosing something that worked for me, or should my friends have been more considerate in the first place?
Kaylee
Here’s our take on the situation:
- Speak up before resentment builds: Many conflicts don’t start with bad intentions, but with unspoken feelings that quietly pile up. Sharing how you feel early gives others the chance to understand your perspective before assumptions and misunderstandings take over.
- Your needs don’t disappear just to keep others comfortable: Putting yourself first doesn’t automatically make you selfish. It’s often a sign of healthy boundaries and self-respect. Wanting to feel included is a valid need, especially when you’ve spent time adjusting to others. But expressing that need openly matters, too, so it doesn’t turn into quiet resentment or self-doubt later.
- Not every silence needs to be chased or corrected: Sometimes, distance isn’t about being right or wrong, but about people avoiding an uncomfortable conversation. Giving space without over-explaining allows emotions to settle and leaves room for healthier dialogue later.
What do you think?
1. She was wrong and should’ve gone on the trip.
2. She did the right thing by choosing what worked for her.
3. She should’ve explained her feelings more clearly.
4. The friends should’ve been more considerate.
What do you think was the right thing for Kaylee to do? Let us know your choice in the comments and why. Or if you think there was a better way for her to react, let us know!
Comments
So they expect you to go all weekend without eating? They knew you are vegan and yet they booked a venue that excludes you. Sounds like they're not really friends. And they are gaslighting you and minimizing you and your needs. NOPE. Good job booking a vacation that you enjoyed.