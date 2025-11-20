I Refuse to Be My Sister’s Free Full-Time Nanny—I Don’t Like Kids, and I’m Proudly Child-Free

Hey there, dear Bright Side,

My sister just had her first baby, and I’m happy for her, but here’s the truth: I don’t like kids. I’ve been child-free my whole life and never hid that from anyone.

A week after the baby was born, she came to me saying she needed 40 hours of childcare every week. Not help. Not occasional babysitting. A full-time job.

She didn’t want to hire a nanny because “it’s too expensive,” so she asked me. And the wage she offered? I found out that it wouldn’t cover groceries, let alone bills.

When I told her I couldn’t do 40 hours for that rate, she came back with something even more ridiculous. She said, “Fine, then move to our area and live near us. You can nanny full-time for even less since you’ll be closer.”

I froze. My brain just shut down for a second.

Then I burst out laughing in her face. I couldn’t help it. And I told her, “I’m not uprooting my entire life to raise a child I didn’t have for a wage that isn’t even real. Hire a professional.”

Now she’s mad, my mom says I was “heartless,” and my sister keeps sending guilt-trip texts about “family stepping up.” But I’m not sacrificing my life because she refuses to budget for childcare.

Did I go too far by laughing? Am I a bad sister?

— Susan