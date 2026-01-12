16 Families Whose Everyday Life Is Basically a Sitcom

Yesterday I fought with my boyfriend and asked him to tell me if he really loves me. His name is Hridhaan. He looked at me in the eye, and admitted that he doesn’t love me and his real girlfriend just got pregnant so he’s breaking up with me to get married to her. He said it casually as if cheating on me was nothing. Even worse,his real girlfriend turned out to be my best friend. I was shocked,and then Hridhaan walked into the room laughing. I was confused when I saw 2 Hridhaans in the same room,turns out that it was a joke and the guy was a new colleague who turned out to be his look alike. Then he proposed to me and we’re getting married next month.