13 Mothers-in-Law Whose Kindness and Compassion Broke Every Stereotype
Family & kids
23 hours ago
1.
- When my son was born, my MIL cut past me and held him first. I told my husband, “She made MY moment about HER.” I ignored her for 2 months. She stayed quiet.
But one day, she came and pushed me to the sofa, “Sit and listen!” My body went cold when she said, “30 years ago I had a baby boy. He died before I could hold him. My arms have been empty ever since.”
She whispered, “When your baby cried, my arms just moved. I wasn’t taking him from you. I’m sorry.”
That night I said, “Hold him whenever you want. First. Last. Every visit. He’s yours too.”
She whispered, “Mine?” I said, “Yours.” She kept saying, “mine, mine, mine.”
She became the best thing in our lives, showing up with food, driving at 4 a.m. when the baby had a fever, slipping cash into my pockets, calling me “daughter”. My 4-year-old runs straight into his Nana’s arms every time.
Thirty years of empty arms are finally full. What I thought was my moment was always hers.
2.
- “A lot of people joke about not getting along with their mother-in-law, but I honestly can’t relate. I hit the jackpot with mine. She’s kind, thoughtful, and jumps in to help without ever making it weird. She loves my family like her own and has supported us in ways I will never forget.
It’s rare to find someone who respects your home and your parenting, and also makes you feel genuinely cared for. I know how lucky I am and I don’t take it for granted. I’m truly grateful for her.” © Angel-winked / Reddit
3.
- “I have the sweetest MIL. Whenever she visits I don’t even have to enter the kitchen. She can have weird logic about things sometimes (although still better than my Mom’s logic), but is so kind and generous. If I appreciate anything of hers, she just gives it to me. She even tries to give me a massage when I have aches.
And when she visited us during my pregnancy, she didn’t even let me lift a finger. When we go back home, I like to stay with my husband’s family much more than I like to stay with my own, lol.” © swimwalkfly / Reddit
4.
- “I love my MIL. She has always supported and loved me. She gave great advice as I was raising my kids. I would call her every day to tell her funny stuff the kids did and to update her on everything.
She was a source of great advice, even if it involved my husband. She usually took my side in a constructive way. She was always fair and wise in providing advice when I asked. She helped plan the wedding and has been a constant source of advice, comfort and support since I met her in my 20s.
I love her so much. She has Parkinson’s disease now and she is an amazing fighter. Her doctor is amazed by her. Even with her disease she continues to be a kind and wonderful person.” © Vast_Cantaloupe1030 / Reddit
5.
- “My mother-in-law has always been a second mother to me. My husband and I got together when I was 17, I’m 36 now. I lived with her for 6 years and we got so close then. We would go on drives together, concerts, festivals, watch movies, just do so much together, she would take care of me when I was sick, or be a shoulder to cry on when I needed it.
And 18 years later she is still one of my best friends. I guess just being there, listening to me, loving me was what she did to make our relationship great.” © Newyorkforever123 / Reddit
6.
- "My in-laws changed my life. My parents are really difficult people and we haven’t had much of a relationship since I’ve been an adult. My mother-in-law has shown me over and over again what unconditional love and support look like.
So she shows her love by organizing awesome family trips, texting us all the time to tell us she loves us, enthusiastically supporting everything we do, buying my daughter more cute baby things than any baby could ever use, and liking everything we post on Facebook. I love her. I will always try to be as good a mom to my daughter as she’s been to her kids. © happyplains / Reddit
7.
- My MIL has been “monitoring” my spending for years, and I’ve hated every second of her breathing down my neck about my “frivolous” hobbies. Last week, she demanded my login info for my savings account, and I almost walked out on the family right then.
I gave in just to stop the fighting, and this morning I saw a $50,000 transfer from her personal account. She sent a text saying, “You’ve worked too hard for this family to never have a retirement of your own; this is for the shop you’ve always wanted to open.”
8.
- “My in-laws are amazing! I’ve known them since I was little, and they’ve always made me feel completely welcome in their family. My FIL is an incredible cook who always just happens to have my favorite things in the house when we come to visit, and my MIL might as well be every working woman’s role model. They are a perfect compliment to my own family.” © Gluestick05 / Reddit
9.
- “I love my fiancé’s family and I can’t wait for them to become my in-laws officially next year! I first met them pretty early on in the relationship, and I was incredibly nervous. His family is filled with highly educated and successful people, and I am from a completely different social class.
I needn’t have worried. They have been very welcoming and supportive of our relationship from day one. They are really great people. I’ve been invited to every family vacation, and they have all taken the time to get to know me, and it’s not just his parents. His aunts, uncles, and cousins have all been very supportive.
The icing on the cake is that they are a huge family of dorks. All of them. It’s so much fun!” © lunarblossoms / Reddit
10.
- “So we just got back from a vacation and we’re exhausted. First flight for my two-year-old, first week long trip, first Disney etc. The flight was 5ish hours and we had been up since 3 am, it was 5pm when my father-in-law picked us up from the airport. He drove us back to my in-laws house to pick up our car (we had a 1.5 hour drive ahead).
My mother-in-law comes out of the house with: a tray of home cooked, toddler tested and approved dinner, and cake (for us to eat when we got home). We didn’t ask for that, we were surprised. We got home exhausted (my kiddo had a meltdown when she saw the house because she realized vacation was over).
We immediately sat on the couch and had a healthy meal provided by my amazing mother-in-law. God, I love her.” © LtCommanderCarter / Reddit
11.
- “We got back from an international trip with a wired toddler, so exhausted we couldn’t see straight, and my MIL took him for the night while we slept in their guest room and recovered. We may disagree on a lot, but she comes through in spades for us and her grandchildren.” © SgtMajor-Issues / Reddit
12.
- “My in-laws are phenomenal. They accepted me and my daughters with zero hesitation. My family accepted my fiancé and his son with zero hesitation. I’ve been married before and it was not this easy. I feel really lucky.” © GenniBang / Reddit
13.
- I was hiding in the bathroom because my MIL just showed up unannounced while the house is a total disaster and I’m in the middle of a mental breakdown. I expected her to start lecturing me about “traditional womanhood” or how her son deserves a clean home.
Instead, I heard the vacuum start and the clinking of dishes. She yelled through the door, “I brought three days’ worth of lasagna and the professional cleaners are arriving in ten minutes; go take a nap, I’ve got the baby.” That’s what I call heaven, lol!!
In moments of love and care, some mothers-in-law fill homes with warmth that lasts a lifetime. Their kindness transforms ordinary days into memories that families cherish forever.
Sadly, I never got to me my mother-in-law; she passed away the year before I met my husband. He always assures me that she would have absolutely adored me, though. He even says--only half jokingly--that she would have told me I was too good for him, lol! (An idea that has been backed up by family friends.) I really wish I'd been able to know her.
-
-
Reply
