15+ People Who Turned Effort and Skill Into Beauty and Comfort

Sometimes when people get the freedom to create something, they’ll work real magic! In a world where everything can be bought, handmade things become more valuable than gold. And it doesn’t matter whether it’s a kitchen renovation, decluttering of an attic, or an old garden transformation. The important thing is that each of these projects is infused with spirit and immense effort. Today, we’ll show you what craftsmen who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty can achieve and change for the better.
“Not to everyone’s taste, but I’m infinitely proud I did it all with my own hands.”
“Can’t wait to show you my entryway update.”
“I paid someone $5,000 to redesign my fireplace, only for them to break the large tile, so my husband and I rolled up our sleeves and did it ourselves. ”
- I think the execution is great. However, I think all of the elements clash with each other, and it does not look cohesive. © TopRamenisha / Reddit
“Here is what was achieved in just 6 months.”
“We redesigned the pantry and finally got rid of those silly grids!”
- I’m with you! I also hate grids. My husband and I did the same thing with all our pantry. © shuzgibs123 / Reddit
“4 years ago, I suddenly decided to take up gardening. Zero experience, but I had a ton of enthusiasm and my own hands. And here’s the result”
“This is our before and after.”
“Completely redesigned my father’s house.”
“I’ve had a tough year. So, I distracted myself with a kitchen renovation. I started with the island.”
“We rent this house, and here’s what we decided to do with the backyard.”
- Wow, what a striking difference! © crzydmndx / Reddit
- If I were the landlord, I would evict you and then raise the rent to the sky.
As if by magic, one quick motion — and it’s done!
- Wow, did you see that wooden ceiling installed somewhere before deciding to go with it? I’m amazed by it. © visionarywatts / Reddit
“This is what our medicinal herb garden looks like now.”
Does anyone else feel like baking cookies in this kitchen?
“Renovating the bathroom cost a pretty penny, but what a result!”
“The result of pressure washing. Actually, it’s red cedar.”
“Before and after I cleaned out my closet room!”
“I am not an artist, but I painted a dreamy storybook mural for my baby niece’s nursery.”
“Took a well-loved room and gave it a fresh coat of paint and about $500 in accessories.”
