12 Stories That Are Redefining What It Means to Be a Grandparent Today

My side of the family is very involved but my husband’s side has seen our son twice since he was born and it’s been almost half a year. They never call and check in. They never invite us. We invited them and they said they would send us their schedule so we could find a time to meet but never did. We saw them when he was born and over Christmas. And we only live like an hour away and they have to drive past us to go to the city. © Unknown Author / Reddit