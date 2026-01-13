My Sister Got Everything While I Struggled Alone, but My Patience Finally Ran Out

I was shocked. I wasn’t born independent; they forced me to be that way by making me choose between my career and my sister. Where she was never forced to do anything. All she has to do is bat her pretty little eyelashes, and my parents crumble.



Everything I’ve ever done was because of exactly that reason. My sister wanted to go out so she got all the money, but if I wanted to go out, I had to work to afford it because my parents couldn’t. And that was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to things I had to do.



But I stayed quiet. I had built the life I wanted, and I was about to marry the man of my dreams. And the best part was I did it all without their help or interference. But that didn’t mean that I was just going to let this slide.



At my wedding last week, my parents went pale when I pulled out the proof of every occasion when I offered my sister a job at the hospital I worked for. Receptionist, she didn’t apply. Clerk, she made herself look bad at the interview. Assistant, she never showed up.