10 Grandparents Who Still Know What Fun Means
Aging doesn’t always mean laying back and letting time go by as you calmly sit in a rocking chair. Some grandparents still find joy in youthful activities. For these old-timers, age is just a number and nothing is holding them back from sharing some fun with their family.
1.
I watch my grandson on a fairly regular basis. Playing with cars, his blocks, things like that.
But we have a daily ritual called our ’Popcorn Movie’. I make up some popcorn, and we pick a movie to watch. It can range from the old Godzillas to old Sci-fi (50s era) to a modern animated. We sit and talk about the movie, eat popcorn.
After that, it’s time to ’touch trees’. He gets to get outside and run around a bit. I’m mobility limited, so he helps his papa on our walks, and I watch him as he runs from tree to tree to burn off some of his endless toddler energy. © mike11172 / Reddit
2.
My grandpa coached me in soccer since I could walk. Second year he isn’t my coach, he is filling in one game for our coach. I play striker, led the league in goals, and we were second to last place.
We are playing the best team without subs (too few people) and he says he has never coach-led a losing team and that if we lose he will make us run 40 laps. Full deadpan expression.
Everyone turns to me, shocked. I see my chance and assure them he is serious. We won 8-0. © Lyeates / Reddit
3.
Anytime I asked my grandma what she did in her youth, she’d say, “Oh, just office work.” Then, one day, I found a stack of old photo albums in her attic. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw my grandma in a sparkling mini-skirt, striking a bold pose in front of a classic car.
When I showed her, she laughed like a teenager. “Guess I forgot to mention I modeled for a fashion agency in the ’70s,” she confessed. But she didn’t stop there.
“Let’s do a show in the living room,” she said. “I still remember my runway walk.” So we blasted music from the ’70s, and grandma worked the room like she never left the spotlight.
4.
For months, every Tuesday, my grandma would disappear. But when we asked, she’d just smile and say, “Oh, just errands.”
One day, my mom asked me to drop off some medication at her place. I opened the door and nearly fell when I saw a man I didn’t know. He looked just as surprised as I did. My grandma turned around and calmly said, “Oh, don’t be dramatic. This is Hank.”
Turns out Hank was from her gardening club, and they’ve been having breakfast together every Tuesday for the past three months. Later, my grandma confessed that she didn’t want to say anything in case it didn’t last.
5.
I was at my grandparents’ place. My grandma continued to talk forever, per usual, while my grandpa was mopping a tea spill. While minding his own business, my grandma asked if he could go mop up the kitchen while he’s at it.
He looks at her. Pauses. “I’m not going to listen to you.” And this was said like a five-year-old. © etanolx04 / Reddit
6.
Grandad lived in Germany for a few years, could never get used to motorways having a speed limit, and would proudly declare he was the oldest person in the county to attend a speed awareness course.
Until they digitized driving license records, the date of birth on his driving license was two years before his actual date of birth. © SignNotInUse /Reddit
7.
My friend’s 70-something mother was deeply offended at being asked if she needed help with what she was doing.
She was re-felting the roof. © WilderWoman2187 / Reddit
8.
When a couple of my best friends and I were Freshmen in high school, I got my grandparents to take us all on a camping trip to a theme park a few hours away. Near the campground was a pretty big lake that had a beach access to a nice swimming area. We got my grandpa to drive us down to the lake.
We roll into the parking lot and notice a group of very attractive girls walking through the parking lot. My grandpa says, “Ah, now I see why you guys wanted to come down here to go swimming.” We gave him a look of, “I can’t believe you just said that”, and “of course not....”
He looked over at us and said, “I may be old, but I ain’t dead yet.” We bust up laughing as it was one of the most hilarious things I’ve heard my grandpa say. © fishbait32 / Reddit
9.
Granddad showed up at my Halloween party when I was four years old as the villain from Scream. The party had a Thomas the Tank Engine theme.
I knew who it was, so I wasn’t bothered, but the rest of the party was reduced to terror-infused pandemonium for hours. He thought it was hilarious. © MVB1837 / Reddit
10.
I was on the phone with a 74-year-old customer. I said, “Alright, I sent you the email, and you can make the payment at your convenience.”
He responds, quick as a whip, “Well, I’m headed out on a date right now. So, if you’re lucky, I’ll make the payment tonight. But if I’m lucky, I won’t be home until the morning.” © IAmTheDayman1 / Reddit
Grandparents can truly be a treasure. But some families aren’t as tightly-knit as these ones. This grandpa, for instance, taught his grandkids a lesson on what it means to be a family in his will.