10 Grandparents Who Still Know What Fun Means

I watch my grandson on a fairly regular basis. Playing with cars, his blocks, things like that.

But we have a daily ritual called our ’Popcorn Movie’. I make up some popcorn, and we pick a movie to watch. It can range from the old Godzillas to old Sci-fi (50s era) to a modern animated. We sit and talk about the movie, eat popcorn.

After that, it’s time to ’touch trees’. He gets to get outside and run around a bit. I’m mobility limited, so he helps his papa on our walks, and I watch him as he runs from tree to tree to burn off some of his endless toddler energy. © mike11172 / Reddit