18 Class Reunion Stories That Can Make You Laugh (and Maybe Tear Up)

12 hours ago

School and college years pass by quite quickly. And those who have developed warm relationships with former classmates and fellow students are really lucky. After all, they now have an annual reason to gather together, share memories, gossip about teachers, and at the same time, flirt a little with those they didn’t even dare to look at in the past.

  • Got together with my classmates the other day. We decided to hit a restaurant over the weekend. We sent kids off to the grandparents and went to have some fun.
    We talked about the good old school days, then someone pulled out the old photo album. We even tried to recreate one of the shots... Let’s just say, the hair didn’t make it. © ddmatuhin / Pikabu
  • When my dad went to his 30-year reunion, a woman he hadn’t seen since graduation came up to him.
    Her: “Hi Steve. Remember me?”
    Him: “Hey Pam! How are you?”
    Her: “Oh, I’m good. We have a 29-year-old daughter. I have her phone number if you want to call her.” © isisis / Reddit
  • At our class reunion, the prettiest girl in our class and school tells a story: “I’m riding a bus and see this guy by the door — gorgeous, can’t take my eyes off him. I try to get his attention, but he doesn’t care. Ugh! Then he gets off at a stop, turns to face the bus, and I recognize him. You know who it was?”
    She keeps going, and it turns out she’d spotted the most awkward kid from our class. Back then, of course. That kid was me. © Overheard / Ideer
  • We have a group of 6, including me — 3 guys and 3 girls. 2 of us, me included, have already moved to other cities, so now we meet rarely, maybe once or twice a year. We have a great time together, feel comfortable, and can talk about anything. At the last get-together at one of our classmates’ houses, almost everyone came with their kids.
    16 years have passed, and we’re still close. The rest of the classmates? We don’t need them. Some people tell us these meet-ups don’t count, that we should get the whole class together. Others try to join in, but we don’t let them.
    One girl from our group posted photos from the get-together on social media, and a classmate messaged her saying we’re ungrateful for even calling it a class reunion. What is that even about?! © balda777 / Pikabu
  • Once, some classmates and I planned to meet up. I got to the café early and sat down at a table. Around me were only female classmates. They’d changed so much, I couldn’t recognize anyone — I even felt a bit sad.
    Then I saw a familiar face at the door. It was one of my classmates. She said, “What are you doing here? Everyone else is in the next room — you’re the only one missing.” © Jekaye / Pikabu
  • Just had my 5-year this past July. There were a few golden moments, but the best was when the “popular girl” came to talk to me. I had seriously never spoken a word to this girl in my life, nor had she to me.
    She said, “I don’t even know why I came here, everybody hated me in high school. I was such a witch. Sorry, by the way.” Still not sure if she was apologizing to the right person, but I appreciated it on behalf of my fellow nerds. © awyeedracomalfoy / Reddit
  • I was head over heels for a classmate. Right before graduation, she told me, “I’m done with your stupid jokes!” and that was it for us.
    5 years later, our class decided to have a reunion. We both showed up. And that’s when I did the most “reckless” thing ever — I asked her to marry me, right there in front of everyone. And to everyone’s shock, she actually said yes.
    Turns out she’d loved me all along. After school, she dated other guys, but nothing lasted because her feelings for me never really went away, and she was too scared to reach out. She was convinced I didn’t care anymore.
    Now we’re doing great: we got married almost right away, bought a place together, have 2 amazing kids, and just celebrated our 10th anniversary. We love each other more every day. My only regret is those 5 lost years. Then again, maybe we needed them to make us this happy. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Not my story, but my dad’s. He went to his 10-year high school reunion with my mom. Throughout the entire night, everyone would walk up to my mom and start conversation with her, thinking that they had gone to school with her. She would have to introduce them to my dad... © lahaina1 / Reddit
  • Before going to our 10-year school reunion, my friends and I agreed to come up with the most ridiculous jobs to give answers when asked, “What do you do?” The quiet guy, Sven, won.
    When we were taking photos on someone’s digital camera, he sadly said that because of these new cameras, he’d recently lost his job. He said all these years he had been manually painting black onto paper envelopes that wrapped photographic paper for old film cameras — the paper that nobody buys anymore.
    The funny part was that some classmates actually felt sorry for him and tried to comfort him, not expecting such a twist from a quiet guy. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My grandma just turned 70. She graduated from high school in 1964, and they recently had... a class reunion. Can you imagine? 50 years since graduation!
    19 people out of 22 showed up. These people are all 70, and they got together to visit their homeroom teacher — who’s already 96! © Overheard / Ideer
  • I didn’t really study in school, focused on sports, only attended the classes I thought were necessary, and ignored teachers’ warnings. They kicked me out in ninth grade. 20 years later, I was invited to the 70th anniversary of my “beloved” school.
    And here’s the surprise! I and 4 others were asked to stand up as the most outstanding graduates in the school’s history. My classmates laughed. I have 2 university degrees, an honorary teaching award, and I’m an accomplished athlete and a father of several kids. © Overheard / Ideer
  • It would be fun to meet up with classmates, but it’s hard — we’re all scattered now. At the last reunion a couple of years ago, about 7 people from our class showed up; 5 of us went to a restaurant, plus a couple from another class. We had a nice time, chatted, and then went back to our own lives.
    Of course, promises like “let’s meet at my summer house, everyone’s invited” never became true, because if you haven’t been in touch with someone for 10 years, you’re not going to suddenly start doing it. And with the people I care about, I’m already in constant contact. © Hilda 2.0 / ADME
  • I’ve never really gone to events like that — our class was scattered, and I don’t keep in touch with classmates or school friends. But my mom still goes. It’s almost a tradition now: we come to our hometown, I handle her makeup and overall look, send her off to the get-together.
    And then, around dawn, I greet a happy mom and her school admirers, brew strong coffee, and their fun keeps going. They sing songs (one of my mom’s most loyal admirers is a talented accordion player), share stories, shower her with compliments, and it’s all completely natural — not forced at all.
    That atmosphere is so warm and joyful! Honestly, I’d travel from the other side of the world for gatherings like that, even if the classmates aren’t mine, because it’s so refreshing. © Tara / ADME
  • My wife and I hosted our 10-year in 2014. We arranged everything via Facebook, figuring it was the easiest way to reach people. We left the group open, so people could add people who had been married and weren’t easily searchable due to changing their name.
    Well, this person added themselves and started making trouble about everything — they literally had a complaint about every aspect of what my wife and I were planning. The issue was nobody had ever heard of this person. We looked in our yearbook, and they weren’t in it.
    We were getting messages from dozens of people about their behavior in the group and who the hell this person even was. So, my wife asked. Apparently, they got kicked out of their high school final semester of their senior year and came to our school for 3 months.
    When the reunion came around, they were the first to show up, sat quietly in a corner and left early. I still have no idea who this person is. © Speechisanexperiment / Reddit
  • I couldn’t remember anyone. Everyone remembered me because I was the freak in high school, and people kept coming up to me and being like, “Scienceforbid, it’s so great to see you.” And I kept having to run to the wall where they’d plastered blown up yearbook photos to figure out who it was. © scienceforbid / Reddit
  • I never felt like going to school reunions. But I did go to the 10-year college reunion. Of course, it was a full-on show-off parade — probably the only script anyone knows.
    The only funny moment was when we scared the head of our department by storming into his office as a crowd. I don’t know what he was thinking, but he definitely turned pale. However, he didn’t refuse the flowers and chocolates we brought him. © SirVasian / Pikabu
  • Back in school, my female classmates loved to tickle me because they liked the way I quietly laughed. Over time, I became a respectable adult, no one would think to test me with tickling. Those childhood sensations faded.
    But at the class reunion, when 2 former friends decided to “take a trip down memory lane,” I was sure I was no longer ticklish. In reality, I didn’t just laugh like I used to as a kid — I doubled over and squealed! Everyone around was thrilled. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Our 20-year school reunion was in 2002. I’d kind of forgotten the date in the whirlwind of everyday life, but one classmate showed up and immediately started complaining, “How could you forget? You were always forgetting everything in school — pens, notebooks. Actually, you’re supposed to print the invitations nicely, find everyone’s addresses, send them out, basically organize the whole thing!”
    And off she went. Luckily, my wife is also a former classmate. I got home and shared the “new problem” with her. I said, let’s find our people. In the end, less than half of our once tight-knit class showed up.
    But oh, did we have fun! We went to the countryside, swam, sang songs around the campfire with and without a guitar, danced, and just goofed around. The only one trying to ruin the mood with moralizing poems was that same classmate from the beginning — all proper and serious.
    The next day we gathered again and went to a place with a good jazz band. Once we posted the photos online, those who didn’t come started complaining, saying we weren’t persistent enough in inviting them. They said they could have interrupted renovations, postponed a vacation, delayed buying a purebred dog... But really, should we have been more persistent? © Pubertatnichek / Pikabu

Do you have similar stories about your school reunions? We bet you have at least 1 or 2 tales to share. It would be great if you could share them in the comments.

Preview photo credit Overheard / Ideer

