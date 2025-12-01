12 Family Stories With a Twist That Could Rival Any Sitcom Script

Family life is like a TV show without a script: you never know what will happen in the next episode. Sometimes, the mother-in-law delivers the “revelation of the century,” or the child mixes up words, leaving the whole family baffled. And occasionally, the surprise is the father-in-law lurking in the dark, or the plumber in the bathroom.

  • Spent all weekend fixing the car in the garage, and then took it to the service center, which cost a pretty penny. My wife starts nagging me, saying that the car is my first priority, she’s second. Like I don’t pay attention to her. So I calmed her down: “My computer is in second place...” © Deadly Stories / VK
  • My wife and I lay down to sleep, our eyes were already closing on their own. Silence, darkness, and then a mosquito appeared, starting to buzz annoyingly and flying around.
    Wife: “Just let it bite you already, otherwise we’ll be up all night. Are you feeling stingy or something? You’re big, and the mosquito is hungry!” © Hilarious Stories / VK
  • At 3 a.m., I was woken up by my daughter: “Mom. Mom. Wake up. We forgot about the craft!” It turned out she had forgotten that they were assigned to make a craft.
    And now “we,” meaning I, was sitting all covered in glue. At 5 a.m. © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK
  • My wife and I have been planning a trip to Spain in November for the last 8 months, keeping it a secret from our son. We wanted it to be a surprise, obviously, so we were only talking and planning at night when he was sleeping. While we were talking with his dance teacher, asking for when classes would start again for the next cycle, the teacher said, “Once Thanksgiving is over, we return on Monday.”
    I let it slip, “Ooh, we won’t be back from Spain until the following day” and our son heard. My son’s jaw dropped, and he said, “What? We’re going to Spain?” My wife was looking at me shocked, and I immediately regretted everything.
    Now my wife is furious and won’t talk to me, saying she’s so mad. My son knows she’s mad so he’s not asking anything or trying to bring it up. And I’m in the doghouse forever for ruining our first international family trip. © Coppernicuzz / Reddit
  • When I was newly pregnant with my second son, my husband and I agreed to wait to announce it until after our oldest son’s birthday... We live in the US, but he is from England so he had a friend visiting (a few months after the baby was due) and he messaged her excitedly that she could meet his kids.
    She caught that and asked, “Kids?! Is your wife expecting?!” He thought I would be pissed, but you have to laugh. It slips out sometimes. You just respond to something before you realize what you let slip. © ****yCatMischief / Reddit
  • I decided to do laundry while my wife was away. I’m looking for the laundry detergent. Found a bag, started thinking about how much to use.
    Decided to check the instructions on the bag. Found a label that said “Cat litter.” Dropped that foolish idea, and now I’m waiting for my wife... © Mamdarinka Stories / VK
  • My wife and mother-in-law are at a wellness resort, and I’m home alone. Had dinner with a friend at a restaurant, and we went to our separate homes. In the middle of the night, I get up to drink some water and on the way to the kitchen, I see that the light is on in the bathroom.
    I turn it off and head to the kitchen. Suddenly, a deep voice from the darkness behind me says, “Turn on the light!” I almost went gray. It turned out that while I was sleeping, my father-in-law came back from a long trip. © Killer Stories / VK
  • My mother-in-law keeps nagging my husband that our child is not his. But I have never cheated on him! I talked to my husband, and we sorted everything out. However, he complained that his mother wouldn’t give up.
    Today, I asked my mother-in-law to babysit her grandson. When I picked him up, my son asked me, “Mom, is Grandma my real grandmother?” I’ll have another conversation about this with my husband and son, but I’m against my child contacting this woman ever again. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • It’s early morning, and I’m really sleepy, but there’s a lot to do during the day. I decided to start the day pleasantly and take a bubble bath. Suddenly the bathroom door opens, and a complete stranger with a beard and a suitcase walks in, whistling, and starts to undress. How could he come in?!
    It turns out, my husband had arranged to change the pipes with a plumber the day before. In the morning, the plumber called him, and my sleepy husband opened the door and went back to bed, while the plumber made his way to the work site...
    Well, at least I woke up. The plumber, when he turned and saw my eyes among those mountains of foam, woke up too. The day started cheerfully. © LOL.Story | Funny stories from real life / VK
  • The mother-in-law came to visit, and on the day of her departure, she broke the almost full bottle of her perfume in the bathroom. The scent of her perfume is strong, and in large quantities, it causes a headache and nausea. After mourning the loss, she cleaned up the shards into the kitchen trash, mopped the floor, and went for some tea, then sat on the sofa and petted the cat.
    In the evening, my husband drove her to the bus station, but the scent stayed with us. We’ve been airing out the apartment for 5 days now, we’ve thrown away the mop, washed the cat, and cleaned the place of the bottle’s demise a dozen times. The smell is still there, but it’s getting better. © LOL.Story | Funny Stories from Real Life / VK
  • Once, my wife and I were at a restaurant before New Year. A specially trained young woman was walking around the venue, genuinely excited, asking all the visitors if they had decided where they were going to celebrate New Year’s Eve — and, of course, inviting them to do so at their restaurant. She approached us and asked with a grin of the Cheshire Cat:
    — Have you already decided where you’re going to celebrate New Year?
    — Yes, in the Canary Islands, Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz.
    There was a pause, and the woman’s expression changed significantly as she said very plaintively:
    — Take me with you. © Hilarious Stories / VK
  • Today, my husband got a call from an unknown number, and a male voice said:
    — Hello, this is artificial intelligence calling you.
    My husband was surprised:
    — What do you mean by artificial?
    The voice indignantly exclaimed:
    — Well, yeah, I’m artificial intelligence! Can’t I call you or something?
    And the line went dead. It must have been offended. © LOL.Story | Funny Stories from Real Life / VK

