10 Tricks That Will Help to Spot AI-Generated Images

Photo hoaxes appeared long before the advent of artificial intelligence. But if earlier only a professional could change a photo or add non-existent details with the help of photo editing and retouching, now anyone can get the desired photo by simply setting certain parameters to the program. At first glance, there is nothing wrong with this: many people are just having fun.

But some unscrupulous people use artificial intelligence to create fake profiles in social networks or publish fake photos and videos of celebrities. This is how they try to influence public opinion or swindle users out of money. Therefore, it is especially important today to be able to distinguish real pictures from fake ones.

This is not an easy task, as artificial intelligence is constantly evolving and the quality of the images it creates is steadily increasing. A recent study showed that only 61% of people are able to distinguish an image created by AI from a real photo.