This Man Used AI to Bring Disney Characters to Life, and We Compared Them to Their Real-Life Inspirations

People often inspire others, sometimes without even realizing it. Even Disney used real-life people as prototypes for some of our favorite princesses. Hidreley Diao, a digital artist, uses artificial intelligence to create stunning artwork. Among his many projects, his Disney character transformations stand out, and that’s what we’ll explore today. Alongside his creations, we’ve compared the real-life inspirations behind them.

1. Elsa from Frozen is modeled after Amy Winehouse.

Former Disney animator Claire Keane revealed that early sketches of Elsa from Frozen were inspired by Amy Winehouse, showing a blue-haired Elsa with the singer’s iconic bouffant.

2. Pocahontas is based on Irene Bedard.

The actress served as a model for the Disney character, and she also provided a voice for her.

3. Snow White’s model is the actress, Marge Champion.

Marge Champion worked closely with the Disney production studio when Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was being made: the animation team studied her movements closely on the sound stage to make the character more realistic.

4. Belle from Beauty and the Beast is inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

Audrey Hepburn inspired Belle’s facial features and even influenced the design of her iconic yellow gown.

5. Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog is based on Leah Chase.

Leah Chase, a New Orleans chef, served as the inspiration for Princess Tiana, and her family assisted Disney in creating Tiana.



6. The Little Mermaid’s Ariel is based on Alyssa Milano.

The actress unknowingly served as the inspiration for the character’s design. She only discovered she was the prototype for the Disney princess after the movie came out.

7. Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent is based on Maila Nurmi.

Some thought Maleficent, like Lady Tremaine, was based on Eleanor Audley. However, there were also rumors that the real inspiration for the Disney villain was actress Maila Nurmi. This was confirmed after her death when old diaries were found where she wrote about working with Disney to create Maleficent.