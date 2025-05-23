10 Nannies Who Discovered Secrets About the Families They Shouldn’t Know
Nannies often uncover a treasure trove of family secrets while quietly doing their work. Some may even become involved in these drama-fueled tales. These nannies offer us a glimpse into the most intriguing stories they’ve overheard.
1.
Once, my employer invited me to coffee with her friends to show me off as the “hot nanny.” She wanted to prove to her friends that her husband can be faithful despite having me around. I felt awful and uncomfortable.
What her friends didn’t know was that she had asked me to wear the plainest outfit I owned and skip makeup before the meetup. I reminded her that I was there to work, not to compete — but she begged me to come anyway.
A few weeks later, I found out she and her husband were heading for a divorce. No wonder she was so insecure. I’ve since quit working for them, but the last I heard, they were going to marriage counseling. I wished them the best.
2.
30 years ago, my mom was a nanny for a rich family. There was one room she was forbidden to enter.
One day, their son got stuck in it, crying. Desperate, my mom opened the door. The boy laughed, but my mom was horrified by what she saw because it was the untouched room. It had belonged to the lost son, who had disappeared when he was just nine years old.
The child was laughing because he was pranking my mom, playing hide-and-seek with her. My mom apologized for revealing the room, explaining that she had no choice but to enter. The family understood, knowing she had done what was necessary.
3.
A few years ago I worked for an influencer (not that big, I think around 500k followers). The family had two kids and I loved working for them. They were really nice and would get tons of free stuff from brands trying to be promoted, so she’d always give me a bunch of free stuff too.
The thing is that she was kind of a mommy blogger and acted as if she didn’t have a nanny on social media, lol. Like people would comment, “You’re so amazing for getting so much done while parenting 2 under 2” and she never said a word about having a nanny. I worked 50+ hours a week. © Unknown Author / Reddit
4.
I worked as a nanny for a few months for a wealthy family with two kids to make extra money while in college. I had to get up every morning to get the kids ready for school and then walk them to school because the mom couldn’t do it herself.
Also, the mom wouldn’t go anywhere without a nanny present for the kids. Play date at the playground with another family? I would go and watch her kids while she would just sit there and chat with the other parent. It was so weird.
Unsurprisingly, I was one of 5 nannies they had coming around every week. They spent close to $1000 a week on nannies but didn’t want to commit to getting a live-in. © Unknown Author / Reddit
5.
I briefly worked with a wealthy family a few months ago before I had to leave the job because it was just unbearable. They were pretty nice to me, but terrible to their kid. The kid was 6, for context. These things were more sad than crazy.
The saddest thing I saw was how much money they spent on themselves and paying me, and how little they spent on their kid. I was being paid pretty well, the parents would be buying new iPhones, new clothes, etc. Their kid, however, had clothes that didn’t fit, broken toys that were “too expensive to replace”, wasn’t enrolled in any after school activities either because it “cost money”. © Rickayy_OG / Reddit
6.
I once had a kid at the daycare I work at say to my co and I that daddy was sleeping on the couch. She proceeded to tell us how mommy told daddy if he didn’t want to sleep on the couch, he could call Aunt Heidi (who was mom’s sister).
They don’t train you for these sorts of things. © Any-Environment-955 / Reddit
7.
I nannied for this one family that were a MESS. The dad “worked from home” but when I was home with the kids he would be playing guitar and complaining to me about the wife for literally no reason. He thought she had “let herself go” after kids or something.
I never felt it was my place, but I always wanted to tell the mom to just leave him. © FijitBuckle / Reddit
8.
One of the kids told me her grandma locked her in a cage and fed her cat food.
I brought it up to her mom just to make sure she was aware, she was like, “OMG! We were at their house last weekend, and they played kittens, and she went in the pack and pretended it was her ’cage’ and her grandma gave her M&Ms that she says are ’cat food’.” Lol. © emyn1005 / Reddit
9.
I was eating dinner with some kids that I would occasionally babysit and one of the kids was acting sad, so I asked her what was wrong. And the conversation went as follows, “I’m sad I can’t go play at Jamie’s house anymore.”
“Oh, I’m sorry, that would make me sad too. Why can’t you go play there?”
“Mommy said we can’t be friends with their family because daddy makes bad choices.” © M_McCoy5 / Reddit
10.
I once nannied for a very affluent family. I lived with them in a high-end penthouse. The mom called me one day, saying, “Oh my God, this is so bad! It’s going to ruin everything.”
But, before she can continue, the signal cut short since she had to use the elevator. My heart was racing as the elevator climbed over 30 floors up. She burst in the living room and bawled her eyes out.
“My husband’s brother passed away.” I responded, “That’s terrible news, I’m sorry to hear.” But she shouted back, “The Christmas gala is just a week away, I can’t afford him being all gloomy for the big day!”
