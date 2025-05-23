10 Nannies Who Discovered Secrets About the Families They Shouldn’t Know

Once, my employer invited me to coffee with her friends to show me off as the “hot nanny.” She wanted to prove to her friends that her husband can be faithful despite having me around. I felt awful and uncomfortable.

What her friends didn’t know was that she had asked me to wear the plainest outfit I owned and skip makeup before the meetup. I reminded her that I was there to work, not to compete — but she begged me to come anyway.

A few weeks later, I found out she and her husband were heading for a divorce. No wonder she was so insecure. I’ve since quit working for them, but the last I heard, they were going to marriage counseling. I wished them the best.