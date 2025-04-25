I Won’t Give Up My Inheritance Just Because I Wasn’t the “Perfect Daughter”

Hi Bright Side!

My name is Wendy. I am a 35-year-old mother of 8-year-old twin boys. Cynthia, my sister, 37, sacrificed her life to care for our sick mom for 9 years. I chose to build my own family. Last week, Mom died. My sister refuses to split the inheritance, saying, "Selfish children don't have family rights!" But the real surprise came when I discovered that, before she died, our mother had signed legal documents leaving everything to my sister.

This includes around $85,000 in savings, a piece of land, and most importantly, our family home.

What’s heartbreaking is that my mother and I never had any issues. She always told me that the house would belong to both of us. But the papers are real—and they bear her signature.

Now I feel lost, betrayed, and devastated. I should not be treated this way just because I wasn't the perfect "devoted" daughter like my sister was.

I don’t know what steps to take or how to move forward.

What should I do?

— Wendy

