Keanu Reeves Finally Cuts His Long Hair, and His New Look Causes a Stir

Keanu Reeves debuted a new haircut at an Oscar Party event, immediately sparking a wave of reactions among fans. The Hollywood icon had been rocking long locks for over 5 years and took everyone by surprise after being photographed with short hair.

People might often associate Keanu with short hair because of the success of movies such as Speed and The Matrix. However, the 59-year-old has actually sported long hair for most of his life. It’s unclear whether the actor felt it was time for a change or he had to cut his hair short for an upcoming role, but the truth is said goodbye to his John Wick mane.

It was through a pic posted on Instagram by none other than Rob Lowe’s wife, Sheryl Berkoff, that people found out Keanu had changed his appearance. The photo, captioned with «Old friends», featured Keanu and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, standing next to Rob Lowe, his son John and Sheryl herself.