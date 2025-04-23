14 Strange Requests That Assistants Received at Work

Behind every polished executive is someone quietly juggling chaos—and doing it with a straight face. These executive assistants have definitely earned their superhero capes.

And while some jobs come with wild requests and terrible bosses, others are just fuelled by pure, contagious passion. Check out these 20 stories about people who love their work so much, they can’t stop doing it—even outside office walls. It’s proof that work doesn’t always have to feel like... well, work.