I Kicked My Suffering Mother Out After I Discovered Her Evil Intentions Towards My Wife

When you get married, you’re not just committing to your spouse; you’re also entering into a relationship with their family, for better or worse. While some people are lucky enough to have supportive in-laws, others aren’t as fortunate, and sometimes they find themselves dealing with family members who are overly critical, intrusive, or even downright toxic. For one man, this unfortunate reality hit home with his own mother, who took things to an entirely new level of insensitivity. His wife had been struggling with fertility issues—a deeply personal and often painful experience. Rather than offering support or compassion, his mother went as far as to plot an evil plan against her DIL, and she was punished for this severely.

A desperate and angry man turned to Reddit with his story.

A man, 29, who preferred to write from a throwaway account, turned to Reddit with his complicated family story. The user went under the name Icy-Fig2286, and he shared his story with fellow Reddit users in order to get some advice and opinions from people on the internet. The OP started his post, saying, “I (29m) have been with my wife (28f) for 13 years and married for 5. My mom (52f) has been staying with us for the last 4 months or so because my parents are currently separated and probably getting a divorce.” “My wife and I have been trying to have a baby for the last 4 years. It’s been a really difficult process and we’ve had one miscarriage. We recently started IVF after saving up enough money. One of the things that needs to be done is my wife to has to take certain medications, including injections. She has a problem forcing herself to give herself a shot, so I usually do it for her.”

The man’s mother turned to be a very tricky person.

The user shared, “My mom is one of those traditional people who think that IVF is nonsense and infertility is the woman’s problem and so on. The two of us have had many arguments about this. She blames my wife for our infertility problems because she had anorexia when we were teens.” The doting husband tried to defend his wife and had many fights with his own mother about her superstitions. The man wrote, “Technically anorexia can cause fertility issues, but my wife also has endometriosis, which the doctor thinks is the biggest contributing factor. Even if it was the anorexia, I still don’t think it’s fair to blame my wife. It’s a disorder she couldn’t really control, but she got help for it. I thought I made it clear to her that comments like this weren’t acceptable.”

The OP’s mother went too far and he had to make a nasty decision.

The man wrote, “Anyway, she walked in on me giving my wife one of the injections and muttered something that it should be natural. I quickly pulled her outside the room so we weren’t arguing in front of my wife and told her she needs to knock it off. ” “Then she had the audacity to tell me that I should divorce my wife and get someone who can give me a baby naturally. I immediately told her to get her stuff and get out. I told her she could either go back to my dad’s house or to my sister’s, but she wasn’t staying here.”

Now, the man is being severely judged and shamed for his actions.

The OP shared, “She started crying and told me she was just trying to do what’s best for me because I’ve been wanting a kid for a long time, and it’s been making me upset. (Obviously I’m upset, but that doesn’t mean I blame or want to divorce my wife.)” “I told her I didn’t care, we’ve had multiple conversations about this, and I would start packing her bags for her if necessary. She ended up leaving eventually for my sister’s. Also, somehow she’s blaming my wife for me kicking her out.” “My sister thinks I am a nasty person because she is going through a hard time with the separation, and she just wants grandbabies. The thing is, my wife and I are going through a hard time too, and she’s just making it worse. Who is wrong here?”

Reddit users were emotional in the comments.

People of Reddit didn’t hesitate to write everything they thought about the situation. One user wrote, “Keep her away from your wife. Also, if you do have a child in the next future (good luck btw) remember that she could manipulate them against your wife.” Another person explained, “When my sister was pregnant, she had a nurse who made a nasty comment about the fact that she’d used IVF. Don’t know what happened to the nurse, but my sister was allowed to transfer outside the military healthcare system for the rest of her pregnancy, so I guess that was a win.” Another user commented, “Your mom and anyone has not right to comment on what is between you and your wife. If she can’t respect that, then she can’t expect you to put up with it either.” And another commenter said, “Your mother was a guest in your home. Simple courtesy is, literally, the least you can ask for from her, and making rude snipes at your wife based off of superstitious and pseudoscience is up there on the rude level. Your mother was not ’just trying to do the best for you’ - she was being hurtful on purpose because of her outdated ideas.

One thing your mother just learned — she was dependent on your goodwill for a place to stay. She is stupid (or naive) to think that you would put up with her comments forever. She just learned what happens when you push your host too far, family or not.

In any case — you did good defending your wife from this woman. And your sister is completely wrong — wanting grandbabies is not a reason to be such a nasty person, and a woman is more than just a baby-making machine, and has worth beyond her ability to have children.”