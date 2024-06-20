“Look Like Mother and Son,” Daniel Radcliffe, 34, Makes Rare Appearance With Partner, 39 — Fans Are Shocked

When Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke arrived at the Tony Awards, their entrance electrified the event. The audience buzzed, captivated not only by their striking appearance, but also by the cascade of responses their presence provoked.

The Harry Potter star and his partner of 12 years, Erin Darke, made a super rare red-carpet appearance together this weekend. The duo, who have been together since 2012 and celebrated the birth of their first child in April of the previous year, appeared deeply enamored with each other as they attended the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

The 34-year-old actor wrapped an arm around his 39-year-old girlfriend’s waist as they laughed and tenderly looked into each other’s eyes while posing for photos. He looked sharp in a lilac suit paired with a bowtie, while Erin caught everyone’s attention in a shimmering gray ball gown embellished with sequins and rhinestones, complete with a tulle skirt.

People online praised the beautiful couple and showered them with compliments. One person wrote, ’’They look great and so happy,’’ and another added, ’’They both look so happy and comfortable with each other.’’

However, many were taken aback by the height difference between the couple. One observer shared, “Look like mother and son. The difference in height is also embarrassing, he needs to find someone shorter than him.” Someone else noted, ’’They don’t look suited, but love is love.’’