Miley Cyrus Raises Eyebrows as She Wears a Naked Dress Made Only of Safety Pins at the 2024 Grammys

Once again, Miley Cyrus proved that she could pull off any daring look and flaunt her body with total confidence. While many praised her unique and bold outfit, others criticized this choice, deeming it too revealing. We’re curious to know what your thoughts are on this.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

The 31-year-old singer displayed her daring sense of style as she confidently showed her figure in a striking gold gown, accompanied by a voluminous hairstyle.



Seemingly drawing inspiration from Madonna’s iconic cone bra, she wore a custom Maison Margiela naked ensemble that seemingly consisted entirely of gold safety pins. The mesh gown left almost all of her skin exposed, only covering her breasts and shaping into a metallic panty around her waist.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News , Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Cyrus may have drawn inspiration from another renowned star, as she styled her hair in a sky-high fashion reminiscent of her godmother, Dolly Parton. Maintaining the golden theme, she continued with gold Tabi heels, allowing her dress to make a statement by opting for a minimalist approach without any accessories.

Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

While many people praised her overall appearance, saying that “she looks pretty” and expressing a desire to see this style again, others were quick to criticize her look. One person wrote, ’’She’s leaving nothing to the imagination and that hairstyle is way too elegant for safety pins.’’

Her hair also caused a stir on the internet, as some compared it to 80s Kurt Russell. Then a person noted, ’’Kurt definitely wore it better.’’



We love how radiant Miley Cyrus looks, and we’re rooting for her as she thrives both in her career and personal life. Since 2021, the Flowers singer mentioned that she is in a relationship with drummer Maxx Morando. Here is the curious way the couple met.