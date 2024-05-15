“Ruined Her Face”, Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala Look Sparks Concern

At the recent Met Gala, Nicole Kidman turned heads with her elegant black and white dress, which had a feathered skirt. The 56-year-old actress looked radiant, but there was a lot of talk about her face not looking the same as before. There was also a noticeable “bump” in her dress, and she was seen posing with her hands over her belly. This sparked curiosity among her fans, who speculated whether she might be pregnant.

Nicole Kidman’s appearance at the Met Gala has got the internet talking. Nicole, alongside Keith Urban, has become a familiar face at the Costume Institute fundraiser held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. They attended the event for the second year in a row, fitting perfectly with this year’s theme, “Garden of Time.” But Nicole’s changed look caught the attention of many.

Nicole wore a stunning gown from Balenciaga Couture, crafted by Demna. The gown stood out with its bold, feathery black skirt and was paired with sophisticated long gloves.

While many admired Nicole’s fashion statement, there was chatter about her appearance, with many wondering if she’s expecting, “Is she pregnant?” Another shared their thoughts, “She has a different face every year.” A person commented on her changed look, “She’s ruined her face ”.

