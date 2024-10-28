"Embarrassingly Desperate," At 57, Nicole Kidman's Most Recent Appearance Is Raising Eyebrows

Nicole Kidman is facing a difficult time following the recent loss of her mother, but the star continues to show her resilience. Despite her grief, she has remained committed to attending red-carpet events for her films, balancing her professional obligations during this challenging period. However, her latest red carpet appearance has sparked controversy due to her daring outfit choice, which some critics have labeled as too risky.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

A few days ago, the Moulin Rouge star was present at the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala and looked iconic in a glamorous floor-length black gown with dramatic open-back detail, complemented by an elegant train and long black gloves.

Nicole made this red carpet appearance in Los Angeles only days after attending the funeral of her beloved mother, Janelle, in Australia.

And a few days later, the busy star attended the season two premiere of Special Ops: Lioness.



This time around, the 57-year-old turned heads in a bold, braless ensemble, showcasing a backless cowl-neck top paired with a vibrant yellow midi skirt featuring playful, dramatic pleats.

Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

She accessorized with sparkling chunky hoop earrings and matching white gold diamond rings. Complementing her striking outfit, she wore white pointed-toe pumps with Mary Jane straps and bold red soles.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Her strawberry blonde hair was styled in a sleek half-up, half-down look, adding to the polished vibe. Kidman completed her glamorous appearance with dewy makeup, a sultry smoky eye, and a glossy pink lip.

Though Kidman made a stunning impression with her daring outfit, many online critics expressed disapproval, calling her attire too revealing.



One person observed, ’’One of the silliest dresses I’ve ever seen.’’ Another noted, ’’Nicole seems to be desperately clinging to her youth. Let it go girl. Be gracious now. It’s an empowering experience.’’ A third simply wrote, ’’Embarrassingly desperate.’’

We admire Nicole for her resilience, showing that life continues despite personal losses.