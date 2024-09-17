I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
14 People Who Had to Stop and Rethink Their Family’s Whole Past
Many families have secrets buried in their past, hidden for decades or even generations. But sooner or later, those secrets tend to surface. Whether it’s through a DNA test, an unexpected confession from a relative, or a twist of fate, the timing of these revelations can be shocking and leave us questioning everything we once believed. The narratives shared here highlight life-changing moments when long-hidden secrets came to light, forever altering the course of family history.
- My grandmother lived a modest life. When she passed away, she left her small house and car to my cousins. I became the family joke because she only left me her old, worn-out sofa. I took it to a guy to fix it up.
The moment he saw it, he turned pale and said, “Are you sure you want to restore this? It’s in awful shape. You’d be better off getting a new one; it would be cheaper anyway.” I insisted because I knew how much the sofa meant to her.
A day later, I got a call from him. He sounded flustered and asked me to visit him right away. It turns out that instead of regular cushions and support, the sofa was stuffed with stacks of dollar bills and gold coins—$340,000 in total.
I was shocked and couldn’t speak for days. I knew my grandmother wouldn’t leave me with nothing; we always had a special bond. I’ll use the money to start my own business, something she always supported.
- My dad passed away two years ago. He and my mom were married for 34 years. He was a good dad and husband; I have no ill memories of him.
I just found out that for the middle ten years of their marriage, he was living a double life and had many mistresses on the side. Now my whole childhood feels like a sham. I don’t know what was real and what was fabricated. © Anonforgoodreason123 / Reddit
- My mother’s dad was a door-to-door salesman for a long time. And by door-to-door, I mean he would sell in different states and all sorts of stuff. Now that both he and my grandma (his ex-wife) have passed, we get calls about once or twice a year about my mom having half-siblings from all over.
It seems my grandpa has about 12 kids so far, not including my mother, her brother, and the three kids from his second family. So, I guess that brings the total to 17 now. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I found out that I came from IVF and discovered a bunch of my siblings (10 so far), and now we hang out all the time. Pretty great secret, actually. © Milosmilk / Reddit
- My dad died a couple of years back, and we just recently sold his house. While going through stuff in the basement, we found a big box of pictures from when he was in Thailand in the 60s. We found multiple pictures of him and a Thai woman... and a baby. And when I say multiple, I mean a lot.
He was there for four years, so who knows, I might have a Thai half-sibling. I’ll probably never know for sure. © jsigs97 / Reddit
- My parents told me that I wasn’t their child. I was found at the back door of their house. They tried to find out if anyone was missing a child, and because no one was ever located, they adopted me.
As I grew older, I realized I wasn’t like most of the other kids. To this day, I’ve never met or been able to locate my true parents. © Away-Cycle / Reddit
- My father passed away when I was 11. My mother wasn’t his first wife, but she had suspicions about other families. When she went to collect the inheritance, it turned out he had four more wives, and I had seven more siblings. © JouleCU / Reddit
- We had a little party at my girlfriend’s house in high school. This older kid I knew blurted out that his brother was coming over with my sister. I was confused.
Turns out my dad got a lady pregnant when he was young, and she chose to stay with her boyfriend and raise the child together since my dad was too young to even work at the time. A lot of people knew about it, but it was kept secret from me for some reason. © aquaticsardonic / Reddit
- My grandma separated from my grandpa and had a baby with another man. She gave the baby to her sister to raise and then got back together with my grandpa. She never told him, and eventually had three kids with him.
After he died, she told my mom and my aunt, and they were shocked to find out the cousin they grew up with was actually their brother. My uncle recently found out and stopped talking to my grandma afterward. © coolkidriver / Reddit
- My dad was a cross-dresser (not sure if he was a performer or something else because we found his stuff after he passed away), yet he never showed me, his daughter, how to put on makeup. © Skittymon-808 / Reddit
- I was 24 when I was told the man I had called Dad my entire life was in fact not. My mum had an affair, and I was the result. He stayed with her and raised me and kept the secret until they almost divorced.
I found out as they tried to gain leverage over each other. © Quizandtriviastation / Reddit
- In the early 80s, my uncle spent a lot of time and money training to become a commercial pilot.
My grandparents (his parents) secretly tore up all his application responses and documents and had the family doctor red-flag him to airlines as having “bad nerves” and “psychotic tendencies.”
They sabotaged his career, fearing he’d die in a plane crash. He was an air steward until retirement. © aresbeast / Reddit
- My grandma had a daughter she gave up for adoption before she married my grandpa and had their four kids. The daughter found my family through distant cousins or something, and my grandpa was like, “Cool! More family!” But my grandma wants nothing to do with her and told my mom and aunt that they aren’t to contact the daughter until she dies. © savageasamother / Reddit
- About a month ago, my mother-in-law’s 88-year-old sister revealed on her deathbed that her husband’s best friend was actually the father of all four of her children. Her husband was a really bad person on all levels. While everyone was shocked, no one was saddened by this news. © roo1ster / Reddit
