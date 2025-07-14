My MIL Excluded My Kids From Her Will—So I Made Sure She Got What She Deserved

Dear Bright Side,

I took in my mother-in-law and cared for her for eight years, while her own daughter never even visited. I’ve been married to my husband for ten years. We don’t have children together, but he’s raised my three kids as if they were his own.

Recently, my MIL revealed that she’s leaving everything to her daughter’s children—mine get nothing. She said, “Family comes first. Your kids aren’t family.” I just smiled.

That night, I invited her to dinner. At the end of the meal, she froze—because I had placed three notebooks on the table, filled to the brim with all the bills she had cost us over those eight years.

She was shocked to realize that I had been keeping track of everything: her medical bills, groceries, meals, laundry costs—every single detail.

I never expected to show her the notebooks or ask her to pay us back. I had only kept the records to manage our finances. But when she told me my kids weren’t family, it pushed me over the edge.

I demanded that she repay us for everything, since according to her, “We’re not family!”

My husband was surprised by my reaction. My mother-in-law frowned and said I had no right to ask her for money—after all, she’s been living in her son’s house.

But I think I’m being reasonable. Do you think I’m wrong—or fair—for doing this?

—Mia