My Husband Excluded My Daughter From Our Trip, So I Turned the Tables on Him

Wow, there's a lot to unpack here.



A. Expecting your ex to pay for your daughter to go on a family vacation when he wasn't part of rhe decision to go was pretty entitled on your part. I don't blame him for shooting you down like he did and you should apologize to him for putting him in that position.

B. You should never had said yes to your current husband about the trip unless and until your daughter was part of rhe package. By doing things the way you did, you yanked the rug out from under everyone and put your kids in rhe middle of it all.

Your current husband was wrong to exclude your daughter. You were wrong to let him think he got his way, only to hand him a Gotcha!" later. Your husband is wrong to ignore you like he is.You are wrong to talk this over with total strangers instead of with a marital counselor and your husband.

I don't know if this marriage can come back from your completely childish and selfish actions and expectations, or not. Add into this a husband who doesn't feel your daughter is part of the family.

You guys have a long bit of work to do on not just the marriage but yourselves. Growing up and using your adult words instead of trying to one up each other is a good start.