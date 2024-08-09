I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
13 People Who Discovered the Twisted True Face of Their Lover
We often believe our spouse is the person we know best, the one closest to us. However, reality can sometimes be shockingly different. In the stories we've collected for you today, people were stunned to discover the hidden truths about their partners. They bravely decided to share these revelations with the world.
- I was pregnant when my husband passed away in a workplace accident. When I got his belongings, there were answering machine messages from someone thanking him for being so amazing. It made me feel proud of the good man he was.
Then, when I opened his computer, I was stunned to find emails and text messages from several women thanking him for dinner, etc. Suddenly, I felt a surge of anger at him that I could do nothing about. Everyone told me, "You can't be mad at a dead person." But it was confusing. © missymaypen / Reddit
- In the first four months of our relationship, I was at his house. He went to the bathroom and left his laptop open, so I looked at it and saw he had daily messages with a woman. That woman was his best friend's girlfriend. © Unknown author / Reddit
- After we broke up, my ex was visibly anxious while packing his belongings. He said he couldn’t find his "blue work planner" and made me promise that if I found it, I’d call him directly without looking inside.
A few months later, I found the planner and couldn’t resist opening it. My blood ran cold when I realized it wasn’t a work planner at all. He had been meticulously tracking my menstrual cycle for the past nine years, with incredibly detailed notes on specific dates and even times.
I was horrified and felt sick to my stomach. I still can’t understand why he did this—it revealed a twisted side of him I never knew existed. I’m unsure whether I should confront him about it, or if I even want to.
- I discovered a secret file on my ex's computer filled with pictures of my friends that he found attractive, all stolen from Facebook. © disapearingelephants / Reddit
- I found my ex's passport with a different name in it, along with 20–30 tweezers. She said she lost her eyebrows in a weird chemical makeup incident. But who knew she was pulling them out with tweezers and had a different name? © StringTheories74 / Reddit
- I found a notebook with a partially finished letter describing in detail how she cheated on me and how unhappy she was in the relationship. I called her at work and asked about it, and she confirmed it was true. I was packed and gone before she got home. I moved three hours away with my best friend and have had a great time since then. © Good-of-Rome / Reddit
- I found a dozen maxed-out credit cards, most with balances in the thousands, after she suddenly passed away. Fortunately, I hadn’t signed for any of them. This was right after she passed, so I sent off a few dozen death certificates and that was the end of it. My state didn’t force spousal debt on the surviving partner. © va_wanderer / Reddit
- I discovered paperwork regarding her discharge from an inpatient psych facility. It was from before we were together, but she had never told me about the extent of her mental health history. She should have. © crabeatingseal / Reddit
- Girlfriend at the time went to a festival with a female friend. A few months later, while packing up our stuff to move, I found photos from the festival. And who was in the tent with her? Yep, her ex. © Chrisf1bcn / Reddit
- I found a second cell phone among my now ex-wife’s belongings that she used to contact her boyfriend. © motorwerkx / Reddit
- I found a letter to his wife, asking if they were still married or not. I had no idea he was married, and apparently, he wasn't sure of his marital status either. I wasn’t snooping; it was scrunched up in the back of a cupboard in the spare bedroom. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I found a doctor's diagnosis labeling him as a sociopath. I kept it and subtly hinted that I had it when he threatened me during the divorce. © redderhair / Reddit
- I found 10-year-old tax documents from the first two years I was with my ex. She had told me she was working full-time, but she averaged only 12 hours a week. © authenticamerican / Reddit
