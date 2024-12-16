My Husband’s Family Treats Me Like a Servant — I’ve Had Enough

Imagine having to take full responsibility for your husband’s parents because their own children can’t. Wouldn’t you eventually walk away? That’s exactly what happened to this woman—until she uncovered what her mother-in-law had accused her of. Find out more inside.

She had enough

That’s a very tough situation to deal with, but not entirely irreparable. There are a few suggestions that might help navigate this challenging scenario.

Consider delegating some responsibilities

Your husband must understand your emotional state and what led to your decision. You’re not just reacting to one comment but to a prolonged situation that has taken its toll on you. Express your feelings and why this incident was the tipping point.



<strong>Example: “I’ve been feeling completely overwhelmed and unsupported. My responsibilities have grown to the point where I’m running on empty. When your mom made that comment about me possibly having an affair, it made me feel completely unappreciated, and that was the final straw. I’ve been sacrificing so much for your family, and this is the result.”

Confront your MIL directly (if you’re comfortable)

If you feel it’s possible and you’re comfortable doing so, it may help to have a direct conversation with your MIL. This can give her a chance to hear your feelings and understand how her comment affected you. Sometimes, people don’t realize the impact of their words until it’s directly pointed out.

Propose a family meeting

If direct conversations with your MIL are too difficult, or if you feel your husband isn’t fully grasping the situation, a family meeting could be beneficial. Involving everyone—especially your husband’s siblings—could lead to more balanced responsibility. It may also help to air frustrations and set expectations.



Example: “I can’t keep doing this alone, and I need to have a serious conversation with everyone about expectations and responsibilities. This includes taking on a fair share of care duties for [MIL] and [FIL] or finding outside help. I can no longer be the only one doing everything.”

Set a time limit on your caregiving responsibilities

Sometimes, an ultimatum can help draw a clear line about what you’re willing to continue doing. You could specify a timeframe during which you are still willing to help, after which you need to reassess the situation, with clear expectations.



Example: “I’m going to continue helping for the next month, but after that, I need to step back. I’m willing to help transition to someone else or make arrangements for professional help, but I cannot continue at this pace indefinitely.”

Discuss financial implications with your husband

Given that the financial strain from your in-laws’ debts is also part of the bigger picture, it’s essential to have a frank discussion with your husband about the costs of caregiving, including any impact it’s having on your family’s finances or future plans. If you’re covering caregiving costs or other related expenses, it might be time to reconsider how finances are managed.

Address your husband’s family dynamics

Your husband’s family dynamics seem to be contributing to your frustrations, and it’s crucial to have a conversation with him about these underlying issues. If his siblings aren’t contributing, it’s important to express that you can’t carry the load on your own. This may involve not only discussing the caregiving but also addressing the larger issue of why your husband’s siblings aren’t stepping up.



Example: “It’s not just about caregiving—it’s about how your family’s responsibilities have been divided. I feel like I’m carrying the weight while your siblings have not been contributing. We need to talk about how we’re going to address this as a family and come up with a plan for shared responsibility.”