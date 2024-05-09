14 People Who Faced Extreme Disgust

Curiosities
day ago

Repulsion is a feeling we often avoid, yet inevitably find ourselves confronting in everyday situations. The people in this compilation dealt with sickening experiences or stomach-turning scenes that made them feel like throwing up or running away in horror. These encounters have left a lingering residue of disgust, haunting them long after the events have passed.

1.

2. "My cream cheese that’s a bit expired..."

3.

4.

5. "Someone used this flea comb at the store to remove their dandruff and put it back on the shelf."

6.

7.

8. "My daughter left her face peel on the dining room table..."

9.

10.

11. "The door I had to get through last night to get to my room."

12.

13.

14.

In this article, 11 more people recount experiencing profoundly repulsive situations they never anticipated.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads