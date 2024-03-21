I Refuse to Raise My 18YO Stepdaughter’s Baby

You need to go see a Lawyer ASAP. Your husband & stepdaughter have no right to expect you to raise her baby. You already raised a child that wasn’t yours. You gave 15 years to raising your husband’s child & now they expect you to raise his grandchild. No. Your husband has made it clear that you are not a priority to him, that the last 15 years mean nothing. He says he will divorce you if you refuse to raise this baby so call his bluff, take him at his word. Divorce him. You do not want to raise someone else’s baby, you’ve already done that. You raised your stepdaughter even though you didn’t want any children. Being a grandmother figure to the child is very different to having it live in your house & you raise it.

I don’t think you need to “ compromise “ or consider anyone else’s position or feelings, you have been presented with an Extremely unfair Ultimatum, Raise her baby or Divorce, there’s no consideration for you at all.