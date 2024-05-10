Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Stuns in New Photos and Shocks Fans With Her Transformation

Keely Shaye Brosnan, who recently celebrated her 30th anniversary with her husband Pierce Brosnan, has the internet talking. Admirers have pointed out that the 60-year-old sports a fresh new look these days and appears to have lost much weight, looking more youthful than ever.

The couple gushed over each other recently.

Reflecting on a momentous occasion, Keely Shaye Brosnan reminisced about the day in 1994 when she met the man who would become her husband, Pierce Brosnan. A party in Mexico brought them together, and that day has been a milestone in her life ever since. Now at 60, Keely celebrated the 30th anniversary of this life-changing encounter. She took to social media to share her emotions, posting: “4-8-94 was my lucky day. How could I have known as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?” Along with her message, she shared a series of photos showcasing their shared moments throughout the years.

Keely also expressed her appreciation for the courage she had on that day, saying: “Thanking my lucky stars that I dared to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later,” and wished a “Happy 30th Anniversary! @piercebrosnanofficial ✨. Time flies on love’s wings.” In response, 70-year-old Pierce Brosnan left a heartfelt reply: “Thank God for you my dear Keely, you have given me wings to fly. Love you dearly.”

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/EAST NEWS

Fans noticed Keely’s new look in her recent photos.

Fans are showering Keely with love over her latest pictures, marveling at how fabulous she looks. They’re curious about her beauty routine, with one fan asking, “Keely, what do you do for your skin? It’s absolutely flawless!” Another chimed in with praise, saying, “You look wonderful! Young and beautiful.”

Demi Moore’s hot new look is also getting viral. Check out her latest photo here.