My Husband of 10 Years Turned Out to Be a Bad Liar, I Revealed It Due to a Tiny Detail

When you're married to your spouse for a long time, it's natural to trust them like you trust yourself. You've been through so many life challenges together. You've met the toughest times holding hands, you laughed and smiled together in the brightest times of your life. Our today's protagonist, a woman named Celine, had always thought exactly the same, but a small accident in a shop turned her whole life upside down. Everything started with a weird behavior of her small son, and the puzzled woman ended up revealing a not so pleasant truth about her beloved spouse of 10 years.

Celine wrote a sincere letter to our editorial.

Our reader, a woman named Celine, 35, wrote us a heart-wrenching letter where she shared the story of her giant disappointment. The woman wanted us to publish her story, and she had a special message to our readers while sharing it. Celine wrote, "Hi, Bright Side! I need some opinions of other people about my intricate family case, and I've never thought that I'd appear in such an awkward situation. I always thought that I was settled in my life, and I believed that my stability and happiness would last forever. However, life proved me wrong, and my beloved husband was the person who brought a huge dose of frustration into both my and our son's life." The woman added, "I am sharing my story in order to remind other people about how important it is to choose a life partner not only with your heart, but also to listen to your gut. Please, don't consider my story as something that might make you question your spouse's fidelity. I just think that we all should treasure people who don't betray us while having all our trust."

Celine and Kevin used to be a really happy couple.

Celine wrote, "My husband Kevin and I had been happily married for 10 years when this all happened. Our relationship started with a mutual wild attraction, and it grew into a big and sincere love. We had so many happy memories together, and the happiest moment for us both was the birth of our long-awaited son, Olaf, who's now 4 years old. Our son adores us both, but his solid bond with his dad can be seen with an unarmed eye. These two have always been inseparable, and Olaf was a frequent guest in his dad's office. Kevin is a CEO of an IT company, and he always wanted Olaf to follow his steps, so he started taking our boy to his work when he was 3 and the kid knew everyone who worked in Kevin's company.

It was Olaf's strange behavior that triggered the chain of devastating events in our happy family."

Celine’s 4-year-old son started acting inappropriately in a shop.

Celine goes on with her story, saying, "I always trusted my husband of 10 years, but I was so naive! Recently, we went shopping with my 4-year-old son. Surprisingly, the saleswoman treated us very aggressively. We wanted to buy a vacuum cleaner and previously Kevin told me that I could choose an expensive one without thinking about money.

So, we chose a good vacuum cleaner, and I turned to a saleswoman to ask her about some technical peculiarities of that cleaner. She looked at me, then at Olaf, and said, 'This vacuum cleaner is very expensive. I don't think you can afford to buy it. Please, don't consume my time by asking your silly questions.'" Celine shared, "I was so much puzzled by the saleswoman's reaction. Then, to my shock, my little son ran to her, lifted her skirt and exclaimed, 'Mommy, look! That's why she's angry!' That woman's face turned red as she immediately scrambled to cover herself. I instantly pulled Olaf back and started apologizing for his behavior. But Olaf was hysteric, he shouted, 'Mommy, look at that picture! I know it!'

Turned out that Olaf was pointing at the saleswoman's tattoo, calling it 'a picture'. There was a word 'eternity' tattooed on her right leg, and Olaf said he recognized this tattoo, because this woman came to dad's office. My son then told me that 'daddy was holding this woman's leg' and when Olaf saw it, Kevin explained to him that he was treating her leg, because her tattoo was very sore."

Olaf’s bad behavior was a trigger for a nasty revelation.

Celine wrote, "I confronted Kevin about everything immediately. To my shock, he didn't even try to find excuses. He said that he had an affair with the saleswoman, because he wanted 'to try something new in his life.' She came to his office many times, because Kevin's company ordered some computers and spare parts from their shop.

One day, when he brought Olaf to his office, she came too. Kevin thought that Olaf was playing at the reception while he was with this woman in his office. But the kid opened the door and saw them together, while Kevin was tenderly massaging her leg. That's why Olaf saw the tattoo and later recognized it in the shop." Celine added, "I moved out from our house that same day when I revealed this disgusting truth. I was depressed, and I had panic attacks because of what I found out. But recently, when I was finally filing for divorce, I felt that immense strength inside me and the sense of gratitude.

My life with a liar ended and a new life without betrayals began for me and my little son. I'm entering this new life with my head held high, and I know that I'll meet a man who'll deserve all my love and trust and will never even think of 'trying something new' while being with me."