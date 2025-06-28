I Refuse to Share My Salary With My Parents Just Because They Paid for My Education

Hello Bright Side,

My parents chose to pay for my college. Now that I have a good job, and they’re retired, they want me to give them 30% of my salary to “upgrade their lifestyle.” I refused. My mom said, “Shame on you! We sacrificed our best years for you!”

I thought that was the end of it...

But that night, my dad called in a panic. He said mom had listed our family home for sale. I drove there and froze in shock when I discovered a “For Sale” sign on the lawn.

I was furious. That house is the only legacy I expect to inherit. It’s my rightful inheritance, and my parents have no right to sell it.

My mom told me that after I refused their demand, she immediately contacted a real estate agent. She said she and my dad deserve to enjoy their retirement, travel, and live life to the fullest— “even if it means selling the house to spend their later years on vacations and luxury experiences.”

I’m beyond angry. I feel like she’s lost her mind. I can’t accept losing the one thing that should be passed down to me.

What should I do?

Betty