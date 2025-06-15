I Refused to Pay for My Stepson’s School, I’m Not a Walking ATM

Hi Bright Side,

My husband just lost his job, so I’ve been paying for our 12-year-old son’s private school. Then he asked me to cover his 14-year-old son’s tuition in that school too.

I said, “I’m not a walking ATM. Send him to a cheaper school!” He didn’t say a word. When I added, “Your son is not my responsibility!” he smirked. But then I was shocked when he said, “You will regret this.”

That night, my son didn’t return from school. An hour passed, and I started to panic—he was missing, and no one knew where he was. I called the school, and I froze when they told me my husband had come by earlier that day and withdrawn our son. He told the principal he could no longer afford the tuition.

Later, he admitted everything. He said he couldn’t bear the idea of one of his sons attending an expensive school while the other missed out. In his mind, it had to be both or neither. He also told me that our son was so devastated about leaving his school and friends that he asked to stay with his grandmother for a while.

I’m furious. My husband is acting selfishly, and I can’t allow him to sabotage my son’s future in the name of fairness. I am not responsible for his son’s education—that’s not my burden to carry.

What should I do?

—Steph