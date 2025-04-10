15 Divorce Stories That Can Leave You Wondering How These People Even Got Married

Relationships
20 hours ago

Not all love stories end in tears—some end in plot twists you’d expect from a sitcom. Ever heard of a divorce caused by spaghetti sauced by a family dark secret? Or a man demanding to be his stepson’s biological father—literally? These stories will leave you wondering how people even stay married.

  • A man left his wife because she breastfed their newborn son, and he couldn’t stand the idea that “another man had touched her breasts.” © pollyp0cketp**** / Reddit
  • A stepdad wanted to divorce his wife if she didn’t make her kid from a previous marriage magically biologically his. And no, he didn’t mean to let him adopt him. The dad really thought you could change a kid’s genetics to be his own. © LucarnAnderson / Reddit
  • I had two couples come to me. They had been friends for nigh on 15 years. Husband A decided he liked Wife B more than Wife A. Wife A decided she liked Husband B more than Husband A. The reverse was also true, and Husband B preferred Wife A, Wife B preferred Husband A.
    The couples had near-identical assets in terms of value. They came to me all together, and I drafted two sets of paperwork. Two default judgment hearings were set on the same day. The judge signed all the papers the same day.
    A week after that, they all went to a JP and remarried. The husbands swapped houses, and they all went about their lives exactly as they had the week before, but each slightly happier. © atonyatlaw / Reddit
  • My aunt divorced because they squeezed toothpaste from different ends. One of them likes to squeeze the tube from the bottom and the other from the top. She remarried and is happy with her second husband.
    Edit: Yes. It actually is about toothpaste. And they had their own tubes each. © Econ_major_transfer / Reddit
  • A local lawyer specializes in “silver” divorces (i.e., older people). When interviewed, he was asked about the oldest person he had arranged a divorce for. He said it was a 93-year-old man. When he asked the man why he wanted to divorce so late in life, he said, “Because I want to die in peace.” © C**UppanceToday / Reddit
  • Wife wanted to divorce husband because he kept taking their dogs for walks while she was at work, making it (unintentionally) so they’d rather cuddle the husband instead of her after a long day. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I heard of a couple getting divorced in their 80s. When asked why they left it so late, they said, “We didn’t want to do it while the children were still alive because it would have upset them.” © Separate-Ad-9916 / Reddit
  • The husband laughed at a joke that was made at the wife’s expense. It was their son’s birthday party, and things had been tense for a while, but they’d been trying to work on the marriage.
    A relative was lighting the birthday candles, and the wife said, “Why didn’t you start lighting from the middle instead of the edge?” The relative retorted, “I thought about doing it that way, but I was worried you’d have nothing to complain about.” The husband laughed, the wife stormed off, and that was the end of that. © thefuzzybunny1 / Reddit
  • One of my friends got married at 22 and divorced a year later. The reason? Her husband couldn’t provide her with a warm bath at the right temperature.
    Yes, you read that right. He drew her baths, and she was picky about the temperature, claiming it was always just this side of too cold. © MerryMelody-Symphony / Reddit
  • My cousin and her husband divorced amicably because they were afraid of divorcing angrily later on. They are still together, just not married. © BanditKitten / Reddit
  • Two of my really good friends, who everyone saw as “the perfect couple,” split up. Two days later, my then-partner told me he was leaving because “it made him realize that if they could split up, anyone could, so we might as well get it over and done with now.” © Rustygurl / Reddit
  • She went and saw a fortune-teller for fun. She was told that he is not the one she’s seen with in her future. So she broke up with him the next day. © NymphaeaceaeLilium / Reddit
  • I heard of a woman who had her marriage annulled because the groom insisted on bringing his mother on their honeymoon. Then, on the honeymoon, the bride discovered the reason. He was secretly trying to rekindle their long-lost family fortune.
    The groom had recently learned that his estranged mother was the heir to a vast, hidden inheritance. And he believed that the honeymoon would be the perfect opportunity to convince her to share it with him.
    Instead of romantic moments, the trip was consumed by discussions of family secrets and legal battles. Realizing that her husband’s true priorities lay elsewhere, the bride immediately sought an annulment, unable to accept being part of such a web of deception.
  • He comes home from work one evening, and she’s in the kitchen making spaghetti. She browns the meat, adds the canned sauce, and then grabs an unlabeled small bag from the freezer and dumps it into the pot. He asks what’s going on, but she brushes it off as if nothing unusual has happened.
    The man starts to suspect that she secretly adds something to his food for some reason. She denies everything. He files for divorce.
    At this point, she breaks down, sobbing, saying her mother and grandmother taught her to add a bit of strawberry jam to every dish to create a balance between the bitter and the sweet. A bag of strawberry jam in spaghetti. No wonder they eventually divorced.

But not every relationship story ends in chaos or courtroom drama. Just when you think you’ve heard it all, one wife turned the internet into a puddle of happy tears. In a world full of breakups over bathwater and birthday candles, her gesture stood out for all the right reasons.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads