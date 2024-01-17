10+ Real Stories That Get Only Crazier With Every Sentence

Life often weaves tales so mind-blowing and surreal that they could rival the most imaginative movie plots. From incredible coincidences to astonishing family encounters, these moments showcase that reality can be far stranger than fiction.

  • One night, my aunt fell asleep on her couch. My uncle was asleep upstairs. She woke up around midnight to a random man staring at her while she slept. He said, “The guy upstairs was sound asleep.” She told him to leave, and somehow he left. He slid in through the back door... We live in a relatively safe area. Craziest story I have ever heard. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • I stole my own car back once.
    I used to restore classic cars. I had the most valuable one I’ve ever had at a body shop for painting, and the guy took forever to finish it. He had painted other cars for me, but something wasn’t right this time. I would check on the car every week to see if there was any progress. Finally, after a year, he told me he had painted 90% of it, but he was asking for more money than we originally agreed.
    I drive there unannounced on a Friday afternoon and see my car outside the shop (worth a ton of money) with the shop owner nowhere in sight. His neighbor told me he had left the car outside for three days, and several people had already tried to steal it. So, I immediately called a tow truck and towed it to my garage.
    At home, the shop owner calls me over and over again. He thought somebody had stolen the car. He kept calling me for months, but I never responded. © MCAMER3 / Reddit
  • One time, my girlfriend and her friend, let’s call her Molly, ordered a pizza. Their other friend, let’s call her Anne, was coming over shortly. The pizza arrives, and about 20 minutes later, so does Anne. Anne comes in and says, “Sweet, I’m just in time.” My girlfriend and Molly ask her, “What do you mean? The pizza got here like 20 minutes ago.” Anne says, “No, I just saw the driver leave.” They are immediately spooked and go outside, where they find footprints in the snow all around the back section of the house. The delivery guy had stood there for a while. © km0189 / Reddit
  • I met my significant other on a plane, flying from Bangkok to Doha. I was downgraded when my better seat upgrade fell through. I sat in the third-to-last row and hit it off with the Spanish girl beside me.
    Three weeks later, on a whim, I flew from the United States to Spain to meet her. Three weeks after that, I moved there. We just hit our two-year anniversary and are celebrating the birth of our first child. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • When my mom was pregnant with me, she and my father divorced, and he gave up all parental rights. I’ve never met or spoken to him, I’ve only seen a few pictures. About 2 years ago, I worked at a healthcare facility where I would float to different offices around the county based on who needed the help. This one particular morning, I was checking the doctor’s schedule and saw my father’s name. He was scheduled to be in the office next door to where I was working, and I thought it was pretty crazy, but I most likely wouldn’t even see him.
    When his appointment came, he walked into my office straight up to me and said he had a doctor’s appointment with Dr. X. My heart was racing because I knew it was him as soon as he walked through the door. I told him Dr X was in the office next door, and he left. A little while later, I walked over to the other office to deliver some faxes, and on my way out, he trailed behind me, and I held the door for him. He said thank you. And that was my only interaction with my father in my 30 years of living. © t***waffle53 / Reddit
  • When I was learning to fly at a sketchy flight school, I was doing a pre-flight check flight — close to the end of the program. I was doing the run-up in a Cessna when I smelled something. “Do you smell that? Smells like gas,” I say. The instructor, who’s 21 years old, shrugs. Annoyed, I opened the door, and there was a spreading puddle of Av-gas under the plane.
    The instructor panics, “Stay in the plane, I’ll get help!” and runs off. When I got the engine off, I left and watched the plane dump all its fuel on the runway. They kindly gave me another plane and instructor. They “fixed” their plane, and a month later, I read about the same plane getting into an accident due to fuel issues. © The-Sound_of-Silence / Reddit
  • Me and my brother are fraternal twins. My stepmom passed away when we were around 15 years old, and she was like a second mother to us, as she had been around since we were five years old.
    Now, fast-forward to our junior year of college. I attended a school in upstate New York, while my brother participated in a university in Florida. One night, I woke up in a sweat with tears coming down my eyes. I had the most vivid dream.
    I was in a house, and my stepmother was there. I knew she had passed in this dream, which was my first. She hugged me, told me how handsome I had become, and that she loved me. I woke drenched in sweat, thinking, “What was that?” I didn’t say anything to anybody and went to class.
    Walking back to my apartment after class, I get a call from my brother. His first words were, “I know this is going to sound weird, but I had the most vivid dream about Maggie last night.” The hairs on my neck stood up as he described the same dream I had just experienced the night prior. © CheezieMcfresh1 / Reddit
  • My dad went to secondary school with John Lennon and was a couple of years older than him. Dad was known for playing the drums and being quite musical, and one day, John asked him whether he’d like to be the drummer in a band he was forming. Dad was keen, but my granny said he needed to prioritize studying, so he didn’t join.
    The band formed and was called The Quarrymen, and I think a guy called Colin was the drummer instead of my dad, who I believe was later replaced by Pete Best and then Ringo, as they changed to The Silver Beatles, and then The Beatles.
    I like to imagine that in an alternative universe, my dad said yes, and that is history. I don’t even mind that I wouldn’t have been born if this had been the outcome — he deserved to have had that lifetime. © Unknown user / Reddit
  • My friend and I were bored and decided to skate at 1 am. We ended up in a car park. We started talking about scary stories and stuff when we noticed a fireball in the sky out of nowhere. We stopped speaking and watched in amazement and shock about what we witnessed until all the light we could see suddenly went out, and the fireball was gone. I don’t think either of us has run so fast in our lives. © pumbelted / Reddit
  • I (26) am adopted. I have nothing to do with my biological family, save for a half-brother, whom I reconnected with last year. We’re friends on Facebook.
    I spent six months as a pizza delivery driver about a year and a half ago. While there, I met a man, probably in his 50s. We got along. I quit the job six months in, but I returned two months ago, and the guy is still there.
    A week ago, my brother tagged me and my co-worker on Facebook. A few days later, I asked my co-worker how he knew my brother. After a misunderstanding (my brother has the same name as his father, so when I asked, he thought I was talking about my brother’s father), we discovered that the co-worker is my uncle by marriage. Or was. He was married to my biological mom’s sister for some 20 years until they divorced two years ago.
    The guy used to babysit me when I was a baby and has pictures of my brother and biological mom that he gave me. He’s currently looking for baby pictures of me because I don’t have any from before I was adopted. © Mrs0M***r / Reddit
  • About four years ago, I was living in this bigger European city. I went with a girl to a pub — and since all the tables were full, we sat at the bar. An older guy sitting next to me distracted me because he reminded me of my uncle.
    Now, mind: My uncle lived in the US for around 25 years. He didn’t look like that guy or act too similar. That bar guy just had some gestures that reminded me of him, mixed with the look of another distant relative.
    So, the girl I was with goes to the toilet, so I can’t hold back anymore and look this dude in the eyes and tell him he reminds me of my uncle. He jokingly asks, “What’s his name?” I tell him, and also tell him, “Well, he lives in the US and works in [field of work].” Then the guy looks stunned and tells me the names of my whole family. He was my uncle’s flatmate 30 years ago for about half a year. © Duosnacrapus / Reddit
  • A few years ago, I’d go to college in the morning and leave at about midnight because I didn’t have a computer and needed to work on homework at school. One time, on the last train ride home, this guy was acting a bit strange the whole ride. He gets up and stands in the middle of the car and, as the train brakes coming into the station, he falls flat on his face from a full standing position, lays there until the train stops, stands up, dusts himself off, and walks out of the open doors as nothing happened.
    I saw him doing it five other separate times, and since I was used to it at that point, I enjoyed looking out for the uninitiated riders’ reactions. I enjoyed the entertainment. © Pinestachio / Reddit
  • I’m a pretty avid cyclist, which means whenever I have the time, I will ride my bike away from the city I live in into the mountainous suburbs to challenge myself up some of the local climbs.
    It was another one of these excursions. Suddenly, heading home, I saw traffic in the opposite lane stopped for some reason. What I immediately saw next, I was not prepared for. I saw an ostrich in my lane, in front of me, running after the car ahead. And it’s not like my country is a habitat for any ostriches.
    Slowly, I follow the ostrich, running after the car ahead, faced with a decision: do I overtake the ostrich? I’m no expert on ostriches, but I remember reading that they dash and can be aggressive towards humans. I didn’t want to become the victim of an ostrich attack, but I did want to get home soon, as it was starting to get dark.
    After hesitating, I gave it all I had and overtook the ostrich. I managed to get home unharmed. But to this day, it remains one of my most surreal experiences. © robertrendors / Reddit

We all encounter bizarre situations occasionally, but some people’s stories stand out when experiencing moments without apparent explanation. To unravel the mysteries they face, many turn to social media to share their stories, and you can find them in this article.

