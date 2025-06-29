I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Use My Late Daughter’s Room—She’ll Sleep in the Kitchen

Dear Bright Side,

My daughter, who was 16, died in a car crash 9 months ago. Since then, her room has remained untouched. Everything remains exactly as she left it — her clothes, her bed, her belongings. I often go in there to cry and feel close to her. It’s the only place where I still feel her presence.

Now, my 15-year-old stepdaughter is moving in with us because her mother has to relocate to another state. But our house has only two bedrooms: the master bedroom and my late daughter’s room.

There’s a small sitting area in the kitchen where a bed can fit, so I said, “My daughter’s room is off-limits. There’s space to sleep in the kitchen.”

My husband was quiet and my stepdaughter just smiled. The next day, I got home and froze when I saw my daughter’s room had been completely transformed. All her clothes and belongings were moved into a tiny closet to make room for my stepdaughter’s things.

My stepdaughter and my husband had hung up her clothes in the wardrobe, removed my daughter’s bedspread, and even rearranged the furniture. Every trace of my child had vanished.

I was heartbroken — and then a wave of anger hit me. I yelled at my husband, but he turned to me and said, “You will never make my daughter feel unwelcome in her own father’s house!”

I didn’t know how to respond. Right now, my own husband feels like a stranger. I can’t believe he could be so cold toward my daughter — just because she wasn’t his.

I am even considering leaving him. Do you have any advice for me?

—Marianne