I Refuse to Walk My Daughter Down the Aisle With the Man Who Ruined Our Family

Hello Bright Side,

I’m writing to you because I have no one to give me a piece of advice in my situation, and I feel very desperate.

My wife left me years ago for my best friend, Tom. They’re married now. Our daughter, Zoe, is 24 and she worships her stepfather. I’ve accepted that she’s close to him, even if it’s not easy.

Zoe is getting married, and she told me she wanted both of us to walk her down the aisle. I froze. It felt like I was being lined up next to the guy who blew up my marriage.

I told her, “No, I’m not doing that. I’m not a family clown.” I didn’t yell, but I was firm.

The next morning, I wake up to messages from relatives. Turns out, Tom took it upon himself to “help with the invitations.” And by “help” he basically staged a whole narrative. The invitations say guests will witness “a touching family reunion” and “a meaningful moment of peace between the two most important men in Zoe’s life.”