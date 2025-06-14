My Stepdaughter Banned Me From Attending Her Wedding to Please Her Dad

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Adam, 55. I have been in my stepdaughter Anna’s life since she was 4. Her bio dad, Sam, hates me. He has been in and out—mostly out. He even forgot her birthdays, most of the time.

I’ve been the one to raise her, go to every parent-teacher meeting, help her with college apps, pay for her first car, all that. We’ve always been close.

At 25, she got engaged, and I was fully ready to cover the venue, dress, everything. Then one night, Anna came over and said, “I need to ask you not to come to the wedding... it’s to avoid drama with my real dad. He will walk me down the aisle.”

That hit hard. I stayed calm and said, “It’s your choice. But if you now have a real dad, then he can handle the venue, the dress, the planning. I’ll step aside. Let him show how much he cares.”

She didn’t say much, just nodded.

Fast-forward to the wedding week: Sam vanishes. No calls, no help, nothing. Turns out, he flew to Hawaii with his new girlfriend and blocked everyone.

Anna called me crying the night before the wedding. I went. I walked her down the aisle. But it wasn’t the same.

She apologized, and I forgave her, but yeah... I still feel like a placeholder. How do I find strength to move forward after Anna’s act, which I still think of as a betrayal?