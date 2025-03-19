I Refused to Take My Pregnant Stepmother to the Hospital

So I had to tell him the truth: I explained that there was something very urgent he needed to see before even deciding whether or not to take her to the hospital. I said nothing else—just got up and showed him 'the message' on my phone...

His face tensed up as he read it. The message was from a man who said he had been in a secret relationship with my stepmom for the past year. He explained that he had been trying to find my dad’s Facebook page but couldn’t, so he messaged me instead. He said he needed to get this information to my dad no matter what.

The man believed that the baby my stepmom was carrying might be his. He wasn’t sure, but he wanted my dad to know. He also made it clear that once the baby arrived, he would demand a DNA test. If it turned out he was the father, he planned to fight for full custody.