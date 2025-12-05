My DIL Refused to Let Me See My Grandchildren, Until My Son Stepped In
This is Jody’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
For the last few years, I used to babysit my two granddaughters once a week. On Fridays their parents had date night so they would come to me after school and stay until their parents got back. I thought it was going really well. We had a chance to bond, and it gave their parents a break. But I was wrong.
Last week, out of nowhere, my daughter-in-law came over and told me that I wasn’t allowed to see them anymore. I was heartbroken. There was no reason for her to stop me from seeing my grandchildren. I had been nothing but helpful this entire time.
When I asked her why she was doing this, she said, “You give them too much sugar, and it ruins their routines.” I was shocked. I never gave the girls any artificial sugars, only fruits or sugar-free candy. They never seemed to be hyperactive or excitable.
Sure, they were happy to see their parents, but that’s not unusual for children their age. But my DIL claimed that it took her hours to get them to bed after every visit, and she never had that problem on other nights.
So I kept quiet, hoping that the solution to the problem would present itself. The next Friday, my son and DIL stayed in with the kids. It wasn’t even 9pm when I got a call from my son telling me the kids were bouncing off the walls.
He asked me what I usually did to get them to calm down, and suddenly I realized what the problem was. They weren’t excited because of sugar. They were happy that the week had come to an end, and they would have an outing with their parents the next day.
It was a routine. My son and DIL would take the Friday for themselves but then on Saturdays they always did something special with the girls like taking them for a movie or going to the zoo. I explained that to my son, and he seemed to understand. But my DIL doesn’t seem convinced.
It’s been two weeks, and she still isn’t bringing the girls over. My son says it’s because she’s ashamed of accusing me of something I didn’t do. But I think there is more to it. So Bright Side, what’s your opinion?
Regards,
Jody S.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Jody,
Thank you for reaching out to us and sharing your story.
If you truly want this relationship repaired, the most effective step you can take now is to address the real issue, not the sugar, not the bedtime routine, but the embarrassment and insecurity sitting underneath your daughter-in-law’s accusation.
The “too much sugar” claim was never about glucose. It was about her feeling out of control on the nights after you watched the girls and needing a concrete explanation to blame.
Now that she’s been proven wrong, she’s stuck in an uncomfortable place. If she brings the girls back, she has to silently admit she misjudged you, and that’s a pride hit she isn’t ready for. So instead of trying to defend yourself again, shift the focus. Give her an easy, face-saving path back.
A brief message like, “I know routines can be tricky at this age. I’m happy to adjust anything that helps you feel comfortable, and I’d love to have our Fridays back when you’re ready,” shows that you understand her struggle as a mom without rubbing in the fact that she was wrong.
It quietly reassures her that you’re on her team, not keeping score. Your son already sees what’s going on, but this situation won’t be fixed through him alone. It’s her trust you need to rebuild.
Offer warmth, offer flexibility, and then step back. Let her come to you on her own timeline. Her pride created the distance, but a gentle invitation gives her permission to close it.
Jody’s situation is far from an easy one, but she is within her rights. If she could get her son to understand what she did, maybe they can come up with a solution.
