My DIL Refused to Let Me See My Grandchildren, Until My Son Stepped In

Dear Bright Side,

For the last few years, I used to babysit my two granddaughters once a week. On Fridays their parents had date night so they would come to me after school and stay until their parents got back. I thought it was going really well. We had a chance to bond, and it gave their parents a break. But I was wrong.

Last week, out of nowhere, my daughter-in-law came over and told me that I wasn’t allowed to see them anymore. I was heartbroken. There was no reason for her to stop me from seeing my grandchildren. I had been nothing but helpful this entire time.

When I asked her why she was doing this, she said, “You give them too much sugar, and it ruins their routines.” I was shocked. I never gave the girls any artificial sugars, only fruits or sugar-free candy. They never seemed to be hyperactive or excitable.

Sure, they were happy to see their parents, but that’s not unusual for children their age. But my DIL claimed that it took her hours to get them to bed after every visit, and she never had that problem on other nights.