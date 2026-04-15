12 Parents Whose Kindness and Compassion Became the Backbone of Their Families

My friend found my dad on a dating app with a flirty bio and a suggestive photo. I felt sick and angry. When I confronted him, he panicked and begged me not to tell my mom. I was ready to explode, but he said something that made me realize I had it all wrong.

Then he told me to read his messages. Every single convo was him immediately saying he’s happily married and explaining he made the profile to learn how dating scams work because I got catfished twice and lost money.

He’d been asking women for red flags, collecting advice, screenshots, patterns, basically building a guide to keep me safe. I just started crying. He said he couldn’t undo what happened, but he could try to protect me next time.

We told my mom together. She just laughed, hugged him, and called him ridiculous. Sometimes parents do things that look awful until you realize they’re just trying to look out for you.