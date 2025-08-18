My DIL Tried to Exclude Me—So I Served Up the Perfect Payback

I was hurt by the change but told myself that she was under a lot of pressure, and it would pass once she got a job. So I started writing the referral, but I was unable to send it. Something didn’t sit right with me, so I decided to wait until I knew what was going on.



Last week I got my answer. My son invited me over to dinner, and while there he told me about the weekend getaway they had planned for the family. I was excited. It had been a while since we had done something like that, and I was eager to return to our routine.



So I offered to let them use my cabin and to help them decorate. That was when Amy said, “You’re not invited. It’s only for our real family.” I was stunned, and from the looks of it so was my son. He turned to me and said, “She means that we’ll be spending the weekend with her family, since we haven’t seen them in two years.”

