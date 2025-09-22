My DIL Left Me Out of Her “Family” Trip—So I Served a Payback She Won’t Forget

Before their trip, my son and DIL asked me to watch their dog for the time they are away. Initially, I agreed, but later told them I was “busy with my own family plans”. They looked confused because I almost never say no. They had to struggle to find a sitter at the last moment, and it wasn’t cheap.

Then, I posted on Facebook about a weekend getaway I booked with my sister. I made sure the pictures were public, showing us enjoying nice meals and relaxing by the lake. My DIL saw them because she commented with a very dry, “Looks like fun.” For once, I was the one having fun while she had to scramble at the last minute to find a sitter for her precious dog.

Now, my son is upset and says I “made a big deal out of nothing.” I didn’t yell or start a fight. I just quietly matched my DIL’s energy.

So, what do you think? Was I being petty, or was my payback fair?