My DIL Left Me Out of Her “Family” Trip—So I Served a Payback She Won’t Forget

22 hours ago

Family drama hits different when you’re left out on purpose. I never thought my daughter-in-law would treat me like an outsider, but when she decided to plan a “family” trip without me, I realized exactly where I stood. And well, spoiler: I wasn’t going to sit back quietly and let her disrespect me.

I always try to keep a good relationship with my DIL. She married my son five years ago, and while she’s not openly rude, she comes off a little controlling at times.

I brushed it off at first, thinking she just wanted things her way like modern girls, but maybe that was my mistake.

A couple of weeks ago, I accidentally found out from a mutual friend that my son and his wife were planning a family beach vacation. At first, I thought maybe they forgot to mention it.

But when I asked casually about their plans, my DIL smirked and coldly said, “Oh, we didn’t invite you because you seemed busy, and it’s just a family trip. We’re keeping it really small this year, just the kids and my close relatives.”

The way she said “family” felt like a slap. Apparently, family didn’t include me.

I tried not to let it bother me, but the more I thought about it, the more it stung. I’ve always been there for my son; I gave everything. I babysit for free, I help them when they’re short on money, and I even host holiday dinners. Yet when it comes to fun moments like a vacation, suddenly I’m invisible. So, I decided if she wanted to exclude me, I’d give her a taste of her own medicine.

Before their trip, my son and DIL asked me to watch their dog for the time they are away. Initially, I agreed, but later told them I was “busy with my own family plans”. They looked confused because I almost never say no. They had to struggle to find a sitter at the last moment, and it wasn’t cheap.

Then, I posted on Facebook about a weekend getaway I booked with my sister. I made sure the pictures were public, showing us enjoying nice meals and relaxing by the lake. My DIL saw them because she commented with a very dry, “Looks like fun.” For once, I was the one having fun while she had to scramble at the last minute to find a sitter for her precious dog.

Now, my son is upset and says I “made a big deal out of nothing.” I didn’t yell or start a fight. I just quietly matched my DIL’s energy.

So, what do you think? Was I being petty, or was my payback fair?

