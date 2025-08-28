I Refuse to Give My Childfree Daughter My Inheritance

My daughter is now 36, unmarried, and doesn’t plan on ever having babies. I strictly told her to reconsider or bid her inheritance goodbye. She laughed and left.

The idea of my life’s work just ending with me is hard to accept. For me, inheritance is about family legacy. It is about passing down something that keeps our name alive. If there are no kids, no grandkids, then what is the point?

I told my daughter I will leave everything to my nephew, who already has a family. At least with him, I know my legacy will continue.

When she heard this, she exploded. She called me controlling and said I was punishing her for living her life how she wants. She said inheritance should be about love, not conditions.