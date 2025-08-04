I Refuse to Let My Widowed MIL Move In With Us—We’re Not a Free ATM

When my FIL passed away last year, we were all shocked. We comforted her the best we could. We checked in, sent groceries, and made time for weekend visits, or I just called to check up on her. But nothing prepared me for the next part: She asked to move in with us. She begged.

At first, I was totally against it. I mean, she’s not sick. She’s not broke. She gets a monthly pension, and her house is fully paid off. She has options. Downsizing, senior communities, therapy, anything.

But then she said the magic words: “I’ll help around the house. I’ll do laundry, dishes, whatever you need.” That made me pause. I work from home, juggle two kids, and constantly chase a mess. Having an extra set of hands sounded... tempting. So after a few long talks with my husband, I gave in and told her we’d come over to help her with the move.